The Social Reckoning Stars Explain Why They Decided Not To Meet The Real People They Were Playing
It wasn’t for a lack of interest or respect.
In The Social Reckoning, which hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend, Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison both play real people. White plays Wall Street Journal writer Jeff Horowitz, and Madison plays Frances Haugen in the follow-up to The Social Network. However, neither actor met the people they play in the film, at least before filming, partly because writer and director Aaron Sorkin wanted the characters to be original.
Both White and Madison discussed the decision with CinemaBlend in a recent conversation. When we asked Madison if she had met Haugen, she said no and explained why:
That doesn’t mean Madison was dismissing the real Haugen. As she explained, she wanted to meet her, at least eventually, adding:
As for Jeremy Allen White, he followed the same advice from Sorkin. White also portrayed Bruce Springsteen in last year’s Deliver Me From Nowhere, and that impacted his decision, too. He told us:
That’s not to say White didn’t do his research for the role. While he didn’t actually meet with Horowitz, he did get a sense of who the journalist is and what he is about through public information. White says:
Both White and Madison are fantastic in the movie. While there are sure to be people who criticize the movie and Sorkin’s script for not being 100% accurate, it’s easy to understand why these choices were made in service of the story. Dramatizations of real people and true events are tricky, as the creators have to balance accuracy with engaging storytelling, and so decisions like this have to be made. Having seen the movie, I can say it works for me, though the critics' opinions have been split. You can decide for yourself this weekend!
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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