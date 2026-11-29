I grew up watching the original X-Men movies, and while I still have a soft spot for those black leather uniforms, I've always wanted the characters in their comic book costumes. Thankfully, Avengers: Doomsday is finally giving us that opportunity. James Marsden's Cyclops looks particularly fantastic in the latest trailer, complete with his iconic blue-and-yellow suit. But the actor recently opened up about how he feels about those original movies now that he's getting a more faithful adaptation, and I appreciate his perspective.

With Doomsday approaching its 2026 movie calendar release, Marsden reflected on returning to the character he first played more than 25 years ago. While he's understandably thrilled about finally looking like the Cyclops comic book fans recognize, he also has a pretty funny complaint about the costume. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , Marsden discussed finally getting to wear the blue and yellow costume after spending years dressed in the original franchise's black leather uniforms. He admitted:

The comic-accurate suit was very exciting for me to do, but [they] still haven’t figured out the comfort thing yet. No, it was great. It was one of those pinch-me moments where you’re playing this iconic character and then coming back and giving the fans everything that they want to see.

Okay, that made me laugh. After more than two decades of new superhero movies and billions of dollars spent bringing these characters to life, you'd think somebody would've figured out how to make a comfortable costume. Marsden described the experience as surreal, especially because he finally gets to deliver something fans have requested since the original X-Men debuted in 2000.

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I completely understand the excitement. The final Doomsday trailer features Cyclops unleashing his iconic optic blast, wearing the outfit fans have associated with Scott Summers for decades. He even gets to deliver the famous rallying cry, "To me, my X-Men." For someone who spent much of the original trilogy standing around looking concerned while Wolverine got the bigger action sequences, that's a pretty satisfying development.

It's easy to look back at those early superhero movies and wonder why filmmakers were so hesitant to embrace the colorful costumes that made the characters recognizable. In the original X-Men, the characters even joked about it, with Cyclops sarcastically suggesting Wolverine might prefer yellow spandex.

More than two decades later, that comment feels especially amusing considering how enthusiastically fans embraced Hugh Jackman's yellow Wolverine costume in Deadpool & Wolverine. Still, Marsden has no interest in criticizing the movies that introduced him to audiences as Scott Summers. As he continued:

I have no complaints about the original movies at all. It was very special, but fans were like, ‘When are we gonna see his full thing?’ That was fulfillment, getting to unleash the optic power that he can and the iconic imagery of that. That was very cool. And the costume, bringing that all to the comics.

I think that's a fair way of looking at it. Those original Fox movies helped establish that audiences would embrace Marvel characters on the big screen, even if some creative decisions haven't aged particularly well. I've always thought Marsden's Cyclops deserved more attention. He was supposed to be the X-Men's field leader, but the films frequently pushed him aside to focus on Wolverine, Professor Xavier, and Magneto. I'm hoping the Russo Brothers finally give him a chance to lead the team.

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Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, and judging by the final trailer, minus a few complaints I have, it seems Cyclops might finally get the superhero moment I've been waiting more than 20 years to see. And while I wait, I'm gonna revisit all the OG Fox X-Men movies, streaming with my Disney+ subscription.