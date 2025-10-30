Jesse Eisenberg Hilariously Brought Up The Louvre Heist While Explaining Why He’s Not Returning As Mark Zuckerberg In The Social Reckoning

When it was announced that Aaron Sorkin would write and direct the officially-titled The Social Reckoning, a follow-up to 2010’s The Social Network, most, if not everyone assumed Jesse Eisenberg would reprise Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, it was later confirmed that Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play Zuckerberg instead in this 2026 movie release. So why is Eisenberg sitting The Social Reckoning out? He explained his reasoning, but not before hilariously referencing the recent Louvre heist.

This topic came up when he was visiting TODAY to promote Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, his third outing as Four Horsemen leader Danny Atlas, ahead of its release next month on the 2025 movies schedule. When anchor Craig Melvin inquired about if reports were true about Eisenberg passing on The Social Reckoning, the now-former Mark Zuckerberg actor responded:

You know, I was in Paris. And I had some tools, and I figured there was a way to make a little more of a statement at the Louvre.

Stealing jewels from the Louvre would be in character for Danny Atlas and his team of illusionists who pull off heists, and fans even joked that what happened at the French museum was good marketing for Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. Craig Melvin laugh off Jesse Eisenberg’s response, saying, “I see what you did there,” to which the actor said, “Yeah, I see what you did there. We both are playing chess.” But when Melvin further pressed about Eisenberg why he would say no to The Social Reckoning, he said:

For reasons that have nothing to do with how amazing that movie will be, really, truthfully. But when you play a character, you feel at some point that you’ve grown into something else.

The Social Network came out as Jesse Eisenberg was gaining prominence in Hollywood, with his earlier movies including The Squid and the Whale, Adventureland and Zombieland. Playing Mark Zuckerberg also earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination, though he lost out to Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. 15 years later, Eisenberg confirmed to Craig Melvin that he feels like he’s outgrown the role:

Yeah, something. But it’s a really wonderful movie. I’m friends with Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be.

It would have been nice to see Jesse Eisenberg reprising Mark Zuckerberg so that The Social Reckoning would feel more closely connected to The Social Network. However, his heart clearly wasn’t in it, and even if he’d then decided to participate in the movie, I bet the performance would have suffered. So I’ll just look forward to seeing how Jeremy Strong does in the role, albeit as a supporting character.

The Social Reckoning opens in theaters on October 9, 2026, with Strong being joined by Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen and Betty Glipin, among others. Catch Jesse Eisenberg back on the big screen in Now You See Me, Now You Don’t starting November 14.