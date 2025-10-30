Jesse Eisenberg Hilariously Brought Up The Louvre Heist While Explaining Why He’s Not Returning As Mark Zuckerberg In The Social Reckoning
Fantastic timing with that crack.
When it was announced that Aaron Sorkin would write and direct the officially-titled The Social Reckoning, a follow-up to 2010’s The Social Network, most, if not everyone assumed Jesse Eisenberg would reprise Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, it was later confirmed that Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play Zuckerberg instead in this 2026 movie release. So why is Eisenberg sitting The Social Reckoning out? He explained his reasoning, but not before hilariously referencing the recent Louvre heist.
This topic came up when he was visiting TODAY to promote Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, his third outing as Four Horsemen leader Danny Atlas, ahead of its release next month on the 2025 movies schedule. When anchor Craig Melvin inquired about if reports were true about Eisenberg passing on The Social Reckoning, the now-former Mark Zuckerberg actor responded:
Stealing jewels from the Louvre would be in character for Danny Atlas and his team of illusionists who pull off heists, and fans even joked that what happened at the French museum was good marketing for Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. Craig Melvin laugh off Jesse Eisenberg’s response, saying, “I see what you did there,” to which the actor said, “Yeah, I see what you did there. We both are playing chess.” But when Melvin further pressed about Eisenberg why he would say no to The Social Reckoning, he said:
The Social Network came out as Jesse Eisenberg was gaining prominence in Hollywood, with his earlier movies including The Squid and the Whale, Adventureland and Zombieland. Playing Mark Zuckerberg also earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination, though he lost out to Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. 15 years later, Eisenberg confirmed to Craig Melvin that he feels like he’s outgrown the role:
It would have been nice to see Jesse Eisenberg reprising Mark Zuckerberg so that The Social Reckoning would feel more closely connected to The Social Network. However, his heart clearly wasn’t in it, and even if he’d then decided to participate in the movie, I bet the performance would have suffered. So I’ll just look forward to seeing how Jeremy Strong does in the role, albeit as a supporting character.
The Social Reckoning opens in theaters on October 9, 2026, with Strong being joined by Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen and Betty Glipin, among others. Catch Jesse Eisenberg back on the big screen in Now You See Me, Now You Don’t starting November 14.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
