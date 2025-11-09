The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Yoshi Has Leaked, And I Love One Subtle Change Made To His Appearance

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of the most-anticipated sequels on the upcoming 2026 movie slate, as well as one of the most financially viable upcoming video game adaptations. I'm thrilled to see how Illumination will adapt the acclaimed outer space Nintendo Wii games. and am one of many fans already excited to see characters like Princess Rosalina on the big screen. Thanks to a recent leak, it looks like fan-favorite apple chomper Yoshi will indeed be in the mix for the first time.

Yoshi's impending arrival isn't a complete surprise or anything, as the The Super Mario Bros. Movie's post-credit scene showed the dinosaur's egg hatching. It would have been ridiculous to show that without a bulbous-nosed payoff in the next one. Now, thanks to a leaked Pillsbury cookie box promoting the upcoming movie, we have our first idea of what Yoshi will look like, and I'm loving this subtle change.

Yoshi Will Apparently Look A Bit Different For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Yoshi was spotted on cookie packaging for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and while he looks mostly the same, there's a key difference in the character's signature big eyes. While the Yoshi from the video games (pictured above) is said to have blue eyes, he's rocking the somewhat bizarre distinction of having a blue pupil inside a black iris. For the movie, those, those colors have been swapped so that he now has a more traditional blue iris around a black pupil, making them better resemble Mario's in that way. It's a welcome change that helps the creature stand out more.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Illumination Has Previously Tweaked The Look Of Classic Nintendo Characters

It's similar to how Illumination has tweaked the looks for various Nintendo characters. Nothing too substantial, as the characters still more or less resemble the more modern designs Nintendo has made for characters. After the first movie, I'd say that Cranky and Donkey Kong received the biggest changes, with the ridges in their faces being more pronounced.

More On The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Why I'm Over The Moon That The Next Super Mario Movie Is Going To Center Around Super Mario Galaxy

The change to Yoshi's eyes is not too different, although I wonder if making his eyes more similar to Mario's was the intentional purpose. After all, he's supposed to be the hero's dinosaur companion, and I've heard pets often resemble their owners. If that's the case, though, I'm gonna need to see a lot more fuzz on his upper lip.

As we prepare for a new movie with Mario in 2026, Nintendo is already at work on a Legend of Zelda movie. There's even chatter that the grand plan is to ultimately bring all the Nintendo franchises together for a Super Smash Bros. movie, but I'd say we're still a ways out from seeing that happen. I'm excited to see how other Nintendo characters could be adapted to the big screen, and what other changes and tweaks may be made.

Catch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in theaters on April 3rd, 2026. It's one of many gamer-friendly movies on the way, so be sure to check out what's coming up.