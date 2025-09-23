Why I'm Over The Moon That The Next Super Mario Movie Is Going To Center Around Super Mario Galaxy

Okay, it's happening. It's really, actually happening! The next Super Mario Bros. movie isn't just The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 (Or Super Mario World, which I think a lot of us were expecting) but rather The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Let's-a freaking go! As somebody who loved the first movie (actually, as somebody who loved the real first movie), I am absolutely over the moon that they're going with the Galaxy series, since Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are my two favorite Mario games ever. I think a movie that focuses on this part of the Mario timeline could be really, really special. Here are just a few reasons why.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 Is The Best Super Mario Game Ever Made (Fight Me)

Now, here’s the thing. What somebody thinks is their favorite game in a series is subjective. For example, if you grew up in the early ‘80s like I did, then your favorite Mario game might be one of the 2D titles, like Super Mario Bros. 3, or Super Mario World. If you grew up a bit later and started with Super Mario 64, then that might be your game of choice. Or, if you’re like my son and grew up in the Switch era, then Super Mario Odyssey might be your favorite in the series.

All of those are valid picks! However, as somebody who has been there from the very beginning (Shut up! I’m old!) I have to say that Super Mario Galaxy 2 is the greatest Super Mario game ever made, and for a number of reasons. For one thing, the game took the spacey, floaty gameplay from the first Galaxy title and ramped it up tenfold. We got new levels, new objectives, and even Yoshi, who is always a welcome addition to any Mario title.

But it’s the fun factor that really pushes this series forward for me, as it feels unlike any other game in the franchise. That’s why I’m so ecstatic that the Galaxy games are the next direction for the second movie. For one thing, it’s going to be very different from the last film, as 1. Mario is going to be in space, and 2, we’ll have brand new characters (like, hello, Rosalina!).

Really, it just makes my heart glad that the next Mario movie is going to focus on the two best games in the series. Well, the two best games in my opinion.

(Image credit: Universal/Illumination)

We'll Likely Learn More About Princess Peach's Origin Now

One thing that was really interesting about the first Super Mario Bros. Movie was that Princess Peach foreshadowed that there was “a huge universe out there with a lot of galaxies” when she was having a quiet moment with Mario, and we also learned a bit more about her origin. In fact, some fans (such as myself) even speculated that perhaps Rosalina was Peach’s mom, since Peach wasn’t entirely sure where she came from.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m hoping this movie will answer some of those questions. Rosalina is a lot of people’s favorite character from the Mario universe, and given that Princess Peach herself MENTIONED galaxies in the last movie, one could presume that she and Rosalina have some kind of connection. I mean, maybe they’re not mother and daughter, but hopefully they’re related somehow (Perhaps sisters, separated at birth?!).

Either way, I’d be interested to see more of this. Because that’s one aspect of the first movie that did kind of bug me. Multiple loose ends were never tied up. And that’s why a part of me kind of laments that the next movie is already heading right to Galaxy, even though they’re my favorite games in the series. Because I feel like there’s a lot we still haven’t seen in the Mushroom Kingdom. In fact, I’m really surprised we went from the first film straight to Galaxy.

That said, the stars seem to foretell more of Princess Peach’s backstory, and I’m all for that. Now, if only we could get some deep cut Nintendo characters in this movie, like Tatanga, then I’d be on (Lakitu's) cloud nine.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Music Is Going To Sound So Epic On The Big Screen

Okay, so maybe the Super Mario Galaxy games aren’t your favorite in the series. That said, I think we can all agree that the Galaxy games have some of the best music in the franchise.

This is actually one of the reasons why I’m really looking forward to The Legend of Zelda movie. It’s because Zelda has some of the best video game music of all time, and I want to hear it in surround sound. However, here’s the thing about the Zelda series. Some of the games have better music than others. For example, Ocarina of Time has some of the best music in the series, but I know many people prefer the pluckier tunes from The Wind Waker. Personally, I think Breath of the Wild has the best music in the franchise.

Now, you might be wondering why I’m bringing up Zelda when this is an article about Super Mario Galaxy, and good point! I bring them up because most Zelda titles like to reuse songs from previous games, and Super Mario Galaxy is no exception in the Mario series. There are many classic Mario tunes melded into the Galaxy suite of songs, but also brand new ones, which I think are the best in the series.

So, that means that a Galaxy movie can include many songs from Mario’s past, but also have some unique songs that a lot of Mario enthusiasts might not be familiar with if they somehow didn’t play the Galaxy games on Wii. So, yeah. That's another reason why Galaxy is the way to go for this sequel. The music is exceptional!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's Potentially A Huge Leap From The First Film

I kind of got into this earlier, but the last reason why I’m stoked about the next Mario movie being set in the Galaxy universe is because this could be one big step for Mario, but one giant leap for all video game-kind. And that’s because it’s super rare for a sequel to get this big of an upgrade.

It makes me think of all the other video game sequel movies I’ve seen in the past. Sometimes, they’re a swing and a miss (I’m looking at you, Mortal Kombat Annihilation), and sometimes, they play it safe, sort of like the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which added Knuckles and Tails, but little else.

But, a Super Mario Galaxy movie on just the second try (It took THREE Sonic movies to get the blue blur into space), seems like a seismic leap from the first movie. Like, how are they even going to GET to outer space? That has to be explained in the story somehow, right? Also, how are we going to have two popular princesses in the same movie without at least one of them getting lost in the story?

Honestly, I have no idea, but it just seems so ambitious going with Galaxy, and I’m hoping I love this one as much as I loved the last one, which I consider one of the best video game movies of all time.

But, what do you think? Are you as pumped as I am for this sequel? I’d love to hear your thoughts!