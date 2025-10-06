The Super Mario Bros. Galaxy Movie’s Keegan-Michael Key Shares Surprise Update That Has Me Stoked

The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel has a name, and there's plenty of reason to be excited about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Some are pumped to see Rosalina make her big screen debut, and others are psyched to see an adaptation of the popular Wii games. I'm excited for all of that, plus Keegan-Michael Key's latest update on where things stand with his Toad.

Mario and friends are headed to space, and while we already know to expect the movie in April, Keegan-Michael Key might've given an idea just how ready this movie is to hit theaters once the upcoming 2025 movie schedule closes out for the year. In an interview with ScreenRant, the comedian said that he's already wrapped on his voice work:

I'm done! I'm finished, I'm finished. We have shot it, I am done. It's super exciting. I know my publicist is here somewhere. [To publicist] I know I can't really say anything else really, honey? No? Yeah...[Back to interviewer] It's good!

Animation takes a while to complete, and it's highly possible the voice work was the first thing finished ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, including additional dialogue recordings that are part and parcel with the medium. Even so, it's impressive to hear just how quickly this movie is moving along, considering it will hit theaters just three years after the first movie came out.

It makes me wonder if work began on the sequel almost immediately after the first movie hit theaters, which wouldn't be surprising. The Super Mario Bros. Movie did incredibly well at the box office, and I don't think many studios would balk at giving a movie that made a billion dollars at the box office a sequel.

I'm not too shocked Keegan-Michael Key is wrapped on his work for Toad either, given the character's role in the first movie. He was basically the fill-in sidekick for when Luigi and Peach weren't there to serve the role, so I can't imagine the sequel is loaded with some massive Toad subplot. It's always possible we could be exploring the contents of the skulls of those mysterious creatures, and how much of that is brain vs. hollow shell.

If The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is anything like the games, we're going to see Mario travel to distant lands with some unique properties. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a world entirely made of water, but I also want to see Mario in that bumblebee costume as well. I guess if I'm being super honest, I want this sequel to get a better review than the one CinemaBlend gave The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Hopefully, it doesn't let me down.

As mentioned, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in theaters on April 2026. For those who never played the games and have a Switch 2, both just went up for sale for the console. I don't think anyone needs to play the games to understand the movie, but they are very fun to play!