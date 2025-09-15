The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Coming, And Fans Are Debating Who Should Voice Rosalina

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive hit, making an eventual sequel all but assured. While that follow-up movie was officially announced shortly after the original film’s billion-dollar success, it wasn’t until last week that we learned what the new movie would be called. The fact that the sequel will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has fans excited, as it would seem to indicate the debut of at least one major franchise character. And the fan casting for the voice has already begun.

Super Mario Galaxy, the game that inspired the title of the new film, introduced the character of Rosalina, a mysterious woman who protects the galaxy and specifically cares for star creatures called Lumas. The title of the movie all but assures that Rosalina will be a major part of the movie, which then leads to the obvious question. Asked on Twitter by Pop Crave, who voice her? Fans have thoughts, including…

It'll be Sabrina Carpenter - @feelineboy

Emma Stone brings the right mix of elegance and edge for her. - @SirTopiano

Hear me out…. Elle fanning or Hunter Schafer - @thecheeries

Emily Blunt. She's got an elegant and lovely voice that would fit Rosalina. - @liamphibia

There are certainly some intriguing options here. While most fans are seemingly focused on a younger actress, due to the fact that the Super Mario Galaxy Movie is animated, there’s no reason somebody like Emily Blunt couldn’t do the part justice. Hunter Schafer is an interesting choice for a Mario movie, considering many were hoping she’d be cast as Zelda in the forthcoming Legend of Zelda movie. It seems some fans think she belongs in the Nintendo family somewhere.

In addition to these names, Ariana Grande and Margot Robbie are among the top candidates based on suggestions on social media, and none of these are bad ideas. Much like the rest of the characters in the Mario video game franchise, the actual speaking the character of Rosalina does is kept to a minimum, so the door is left open for almost anybody.

Beyond that, as the first Super Mario Bros. Movie proved, the film doesn’t need to go in an obvious direction. Chris Pratt wasn’t exactly the name that anybody was expecting to voice Mario. The character went from having a cartoonishly Italian accent in the games to sounding like, well…Chris Pratt. That said, Pratt’s performance worked perfectly fine. It does indicate, however, that the voice of Rosalina, assuming it is happening, could honestly be anybody.

With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie already in production ahead of an April 2026 release date, it’s a safe bet that if Rosalina is in the film, she’s already been cast, and the name is simply being kept back for a later announcement. The post-credits scene of the first movie also indicated the new film will introduce Yoshi, but that’s still more confirmation that we’ll have to wait to know for sure.