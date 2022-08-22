The Sweet Way Kevin Hart Celebrated His Wife’s Birthday During A Recent Comedy Show

Kevin Hart has been everywhere lately between his promotion with recurring onscreen partner The Rock for DC League of Super-Pets and his co-headlining comedy tour with Chris Rock. As his comedy tour continues, Hart has been documenting his time on the road. Being incredibly busy hasn’t deterred the comedian from making personal time with his family. At a recent tour stop, the Super-Pets star celebrated his wife’s birthday.

Of course, the comedian took to his Instagram account to show how he and his spouse celebrated her special day. Kevin Hart took a moment during his show to include his audience in acknowledging the birthday girl. He and his wife Eniko Hart shared an intimate kiss before taking a shot in front of the crowd. You can get into the full festivities in Hart’s post below.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

His wife appeared excited to celebrate her birthday despite her husband being on the road. Seeing them walk toward the stage was a sweet moment, especially given his wife’s expression and peace sign. It was nice to see the Harts include the audience in their celebration. Interrupting his comedy show to celebrate his wife spoke to Kevin Hart’s priorities as a husband and family man. Of course, he’s used to interruptions as seen in his enthusiastic post after going viral over Dave Chapelle’s surprise appearance at the Madison Square Garden stop. He wanted her to know no matter how busy he is she is always on his mind. Sharing such a personal moment with fans signaled her importance in his life.

Outside of celebrating his wife’s birthday, Kevin Hart took a moment to bask in the experience after he and Chris Rock had a successful two-night run in Washington, D.C. He thanked the crowd and celebrated the sold-out shows in his Instagram post below.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This moment was a nice bright spot for the couple after going through some rough times. Kevin Hart experienced major injuries following a significant car accident in September 2019. The accident left his career on pause for 2019 and 2020 as he went through over a year’s worth of rehabilitation. The Borderlands actor mentioned the eye-opening car accident was a learning experience for him as he leaned more into being a better father and husband. Prioritizing his family first allowed him to reconnect with them while acknowledging he won’t be a perfect dad or spouse to them every time after his life-changing accident.

Making his wife and children his top priority doesn’t mean he’s slowed down the breakneck pace of his entertainment career. Along with Super-Pets and his comedy tour with Chris Rock, Kevin Hart will deliver the laughs and some nudity in the Netflix comedy Me Time with Mark Wahlberg, which premieres on August 26. Hart will return to the big screen in Borderlands with Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett and the still-developing fourth Jumanji film. While there aren’t too many more Kevin Hart projects dropping this year, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule to see what upcoming movies are still arriving.