Mark Wahlberg Goes Nude With Kevin Hart In Netflix's Me Time Trailer

Everybody needs some personal space once in a while, especially if you’re a parent. A similarly identifiable scenario is having a friend that you used to be so close with, yet somehow grew apart from for one reason or another. Those comedic concepts are going to collide in the upcoming Netflix movie Me Time, as Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are a pair of friends that are about to reunite in the wildest way.

The span of years between the friendship of Sonny (Hart) and Huck (Wahlberg) closes pretty closely, as these two pals reunite with the latter showing up in his birthday suit. It’s fitting, because Me Time sees Huck’s 44th birthday party as a cause for celebration, prompting him to reach out to his old friend with an invitation.

Initially rejecting the invite, Kevin Hart’s stay-at-home dad is given a proper nudge by his wife Maya to join the madness. Nudity, close calls with big cats, and a DIY Burning Man ensue. All of which leads to Hart’s physical comedy skills being put to the test, as this adventure is going to put Sonny through his paces; all in the name of giving Netflix subscribers a lot of laughs.

When it comes to the subject of Me Time’s close encounter with a mother mountain lion, the pain involved may be a little more than justified. If someone was playing with your child one moment, and then tossed them aside at the first sign of danger, you might be a little cross yourself. Everything else is fair game to the whims of fate though, especially the spicy barbecue.

As it was recently revealed that Mark Wahlberg had auditioned Kevin Hart for a potential role on HBO’s Entourage, it’s even more interesting to see the pair finally working together for Me Time. Watching them on screen feels like this should have already happened, at least, five times by now. Of course, maybe it’s Hart’s professional connection to Dwayne Johnson , a previous co-star of Mark Wahlberg’s, that feeds this notion.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Future team ups might not be out of the question, especially if Me Time plays the way Netflix hopes it will. As Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are now both firmly in place in the platform’s stable of stars, a sequel wouldn’t be out of line. However, that’s not even the limit to the potential fun, as the studio also loves to recast actors from previous Netflix movies in future projects.

Look, if the studio really wants to make a splash with those upcoming Red Notice sequels, Hart and Wahlberg would be killer additions to the ensemble cast. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how Me Time does in its streaming debut, only on Netflix, starting August 26th. To get a full overview of the streamer's full calendar of films, head over to the 2022 Netflix movie schedule for more details.