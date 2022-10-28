The Wicked Movies Are Adding Jeff Goldblum In A Major Role

The upcoming Wicked movies just made another incredible casting decision by bringing Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum into the fold of the musical adaptations. The actor and charismatic Hollywood icon is reportedly in final negotiations to join the likes of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Glinda and Wicked Witch in a major role.

Jeff Goldblum will play the Wizard, yeah as in The Wizard of Oz in Wicked, who serves as a key antagonist in the popular Broadway musical. The actor is in “final talks” to join Jon M. Chu’s two-part take on the beloved title , per Variety .

Alongside Goldblum’s notable accomplishments in film, the actor is a gifted theatre actor with numerous credits from Broadway to the West End. Jeff Goldblum also has a jazz band called Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. In addition to that, if you’re familiar with Wicked, Goldblum's charms just fit the character of the Wizard. It’s seriously inspired casting.

In Wicked, the Wizard has three songs. He has a solo called “A Sentimental Man,” which occurs toward the end of Act 1, a duet with Elphaba (set to be played by Cynthia Erivo) called “Wonderful” in Act II and he’s also part of the opening number “No One Mourns The Wicked.”

The Wizard is also a key character throughout the musical, meeting Elphaba and Glinda when they visit the Emerald City after the two polar opposite roommates become friends at school. After meeting Elphaba, who thinks of the Wizard as her own personal hero, he invites her to be his personal assistant. This decision later leads to the creation of the Wicked Witch, which we won’t detail, just in case you’ve somehow slept on the musical.

