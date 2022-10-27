Wicked’s Ariana Grande Debuts New Blonde Look For The Movie Musical

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in the film world. There are a number of exciting projects coming down the line, chief among them being Jon M. Chu’s pair of Wicked movies , based on the blockbuster Broadway musical. This film adaptation will star Ariana Grande as Glinda, and the pop star/actress recently debuted her new blonde look for the Wicked flicks.

Not much is known about the Wicked movies, although John M. Chu insisted on splitting it into two films so that he didn’t have to cut any characters or songs. The movie’s cast is largely a mystery, but fans are psyched for its leading pair of actors: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as G(a)linda. And the latter icon recently teased her look as Glinda, debuting blonde hair on Instagram with the following photo:

I think we all owe Ariana a big thank you (next) for offering this tease about her upcoming appearance as Glinda The Good in Wicked. While she didn’t show off anything from the set, this blonde hair is obviously a specific choice for the character. After all, there are lyrics in the Broadway musical which specifically reference her hair color.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram post quickly went viral, with nearly 6 million likes at the time of writing this story. Her cheeky caption “new earrings” poked fun at the real star of the show: her Wicked hair. And then comments section is filled with fans who are excited to see her on the big screen screen. One such fan responded saying:

Glinda Era!

These sentiments were shared a number of times, as Ariana Grande’s role in Wicked feels more and more real. This will mark a welcomed return to musical theater for the pop singer, whose career began in the original Broadway company of 13. She recently flexed these muscles in projects like Hairspray Live, but Wicked will be a full theatrical release, and two movies at that. And with John M. Chu back behind the camera following his acclaimed work on Crazy Rich Asians in In the Heights, smart money says Oz is going to be a visual treat.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been posting updates from Wicked rehearsals here and there, as they both prepare to actually shoot the film adaptation of the beloved musical. Fans are eager to hear the two acclaimed singers belt out the tunes of Stephen Schwartz , and bring their characters’ complicated friendship to life on the screen. Hopefully we get more updates about the pair of movies sooner rather than later. Aside from its leading ladies, the only other confirmed cast member has been Bridgerton favorite Jonathan Bailey as leading man Fiyero. And that’s another casting announcement that basically broke the internet . The movie was also reportedly seeking a real-life wheelchair user for the role of Nessarose.