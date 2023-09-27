The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The New Wes Anderson Film

It has been nearly a decade-and-a-half since Wes Anderson last turned one of Roald Dahl’s classic stories into a movie with the 2009 stop-motion animated classic, Fantastic Mr. Fox. Now the quirky and unique filmmaker has returned with a new adaptation of one the cherished stories from Dahl’s world, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar .

However, before you watch Anderson’s follow-up to Asteroid City, there are a few things to keep in mind. That being said, we’ve put together a list of six things to know before you watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, including its story, its brief runtime, and several other key details about this imaginative 2023 Netflix original movie .

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar Follows A Man Who Learns To See Without Using His Eyes

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar has a rather simple premise in that it tells the tale of a rich man who sets out to master the ability to see without using his eyes in order to get the upper hand while gambling. There are some diversions from the main story, as Wes Anderson fans would expect, but each of the side stories fits into the grand narrative of the film.

This Is A Short Film Clocking In At 39 Minutes

Wes Anderson’s films have never been overly long epics with three-hour narratives, but The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is one of his shortest releases yet with a runtime of 39 minutes (including the credits). Miraculously, Anderson fits in quite a bit of story in a brief amount of time, with scenes blending into one another in visually stunning transitions.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, And Others Play Multiple Roles

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar cast is rather small, with only six actors showing up in its 39-minute runtime. However, the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, and one of his frequent collaborators , Ralph Fiennes, all play multiple roles throughout the short.

It Is The First In A Four-Part Series Of Shorts Based On Roald Dahl's Work

Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is the first in a four-part series of shorts based on Roald Dahl’s work. In September 2023, Netflix Tudum announced that The Swan, The Rat Catcher, and Poison would land on the streaming platform by the end of the month. Each of the subsequent films, which feature the same group of actors that also includes Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade, has a runtime of 17 minutes.

Stream The Swan on Netflix starting September 28th.

Stream The Rat Catcher on Netflix starting September 29th.

Stream Poison on Netflix starting September 30th.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar Looks And Feels Like A Stage Play

When it comes to the presentation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, it should be noted that the short film looks and feels like a stage play. There are scene transitions where props and actors are shuffled about, the camera is mostly fixed on the actors and rarely moves, and most of the characters give long monologues describing the action as if they’re in various one-man plays.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar Is Rated PG

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a movie that could be enjoyed by the whole family as it carries a PG rating. There’s no nudity, no crass language to speak of, and a lack of violence. There is some smoking and gambling, but again, it’s nothing extreme.

If all of this sounds good, then give The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which can be enjoyed with a Netflix subscription .