6+ Thoughts I Had After Watching Harold And Maude For The First Time

I think every movie fan has an “I’ll get around to it eventually” film list. This is an ever-growing list of movies that interest you, but, for one reason or another, you haven’t watched them. My to-be-watched list included films like Misery, which I finally watched , any of the best James Bond movies , Silver Linings Playbook, Interstellar, and Harold and Maude. I have finally taken the latter movie off this list.

It's been on my to-be-watched list probably for decades. I wanted to watch it because it’s often mentioned in the conversation of the best romantic comedies of all time. I’ve seen so many rom-coms, but I’m always looking to watch more because it’s just a genre I really enjoy. Therefore, the movie has always interested me, but I felt no immediate need to see it. However, now that I’ve watched it, I can understand why people adore this movie, and I have many thoughts about Harold and Maude.

Warning: Harold and Maude spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

Harold And Maude Are Another Great Example Of Opposites Attract Pairings That Work

Harold (Bud Cort) and Maude (Ruth Gordon) don’t just have a huge age gap, but everything about their personalities are opposites. She loves life, and she is all about growth and rebirth. He’s attracted to death and destruction. Maude has lived so much life, and Harold has basically been sheltered from the world. They even physically look very different. He’s tall and pale, and dresses in suits. She’s short and dresses in vibrant colors. He’s rich; she’s poor. He’s quiet and reserved, and she’s bold and confident. Harold blends into the background while Maude stands out. They’re opposites in every way.

They also get opposite things from their relationship. Maude is like a teacher to Harold. She teaches him about life and love and true loss. Harold is her student, so he’s a sponge for her to mold and help grow. This relationship is her last magic adventure. He’s also her last great love. For him, she’s his first great love and adventure.

So much about them shouldn’t work because they’re so opposite. However, they work because they are so different. It allows them to learn and grow because of each other.

I Love That Cat Stevens’ Music Is Such A Key Part Of This Movie

“If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out” is such a well-known song that even if you’re not a Cat Stevens fan, you’ve likely heard it. I had no idea it was written for Harold and Maude, but in my opinion, this makes it one of the most iconic movie songs . Though not every Cat Stevens song in the film was written for it, it’s impressive how well they fit.

The music in this movie helps bring it to life and tells this story so beautifully. Additionally, I’ve always been a fan of when producers exclusively hire an artist to compose and write music for a movie. I don’t mind a soundtrack with various artists, but one artist composing everything just makes the music feel even more important to the movie and its story.

I’m Surprised How Much I Connected With Harold And Maude’s Life Lessons

Every time Maude offered some wisdom or life advice, I found myself shaking my head in agreement. Prior to watching, I believed it would be more of a slapstick comedy with them being these very goofy characters. There are definitely plenty of goofy moments, as Harold and Maude are unconventional characters, but they’re both wise in their own ways.

A lot of what Maude said is insightful. Some of my favorites of her wise quotes are:

“How the world dearly loves a cage.”

“Much of the world’s sorrow comes from people who are this, yet allow themselves to be treated as that.”

“Consistency is not a human trait.”

“A lot of people enjoy being dead, but they are not dead really. They’re just breaking away from life.”

“Everyone has the right to make an ass out of themselves. You can’t let the world judge you too much.”

Her wisdom and life philosophy just draw you to her. You understand Harold’s attraction to her because she has such a wise and infectious personality.

The Car Budget Must Have Been Huge For This Movie

I counted at least ten cars that were prominently featured, and as we know, most of them got banged up or destroyed at some point. Cars are not just props in this movie, they also have significance. One of the ways they are important is at the end of the film.

You’re led to believe that Harold is finally about to fulfill his suicide fantasy by driving off a cliff. However, instead, the scene represents his growth, Maude’s influence, and his decision to really live. He knows that he shouldn’t be attached to things, so he throws his car away. The ending shot also shows her influence, with him now playing his instrument, dressed more like her than his old self, and now just generally full of life.

The destruction of so many cars had to have cost quite a bit of the production budget, but it was worth it because the message is clear.

Harold And Maude Really Endear You To Them As A Couple

I'll be honest, I thought it was going to be so strange to see a 79-year-old woman date a young man. However, I grew to really like their relationship. It’s more about their souls connecting than anything else. There is love, passion, and understanding in their romance.

It’s a more healthy romance than even some of the best movie couples. I couldn’t help but root for them against all the odds.

The Ending Is Sad But Expected

Harold and Maude makes it very obvious where this movie is headed from Maude and Harold’s first encounter. Maude mentions how 75 is too young to die, and 85 is basically too old because you’re just passing time. She also lets him know that her 80th birthday is in a week, and mentions that getting hurt is part of the process of living life. This foreshadows that she will break his heart.

It’s also pretty clear that Harold enjoys funerals because he finds them entertaining, but Maude uses them as more of a window shopping opportunity. She’s doing research for her own upcoming funeral. It’s also just very Maude to go out on her own terms. She doesn’t want to get too old to enjoy life.

Her death also frees Harold, as she says, to love some more.

Other Thoughts

I still have things to say, so here are my other thoughts.

It's controversial, but I enjoyed this actually more than I enjoyed When Harry Met Sally, which is another movie I watched for the first time this year.

this year. I can’t believe all this happens in a week.

If Harold dates again, he should definitely date Sunshine. She matched his energy.

I find it interesting that we never learn Harold’s age. He could have been anywhere from 18 to 25. We know he left boarding school but not how long ago that happened.

I love how this film subtly makes political statements

Is the National Computer Dating Service the first online dating app?

I was surprised by the bold display of sexuality in this movie, but not in a hypersexual way. It’s more flirting and winking, and less intense sex scenes.

Harold’s mother wasn’t that bad. She’s not mother-of-the-year material, but I didn’t think she was terrible.

I really enjoyed this movie and will keep whittling down my to-be-watched list.

