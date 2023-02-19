12 Great Romantic-Comedies Streaming On Paramount+

Just in time for Valentine’s Day of 2023, Paramount+ released a new original, star-studded rom-com called At Midnight — the story of a chance meeting between a hotel employee (Diego Boneta) and a movie star (Monica Barbaro) that blossoms into something unexpectedly romantic. If you are the kind of person who cannot get enough of great romantic comedy movies such as this, you do not have to look much further.

She's The Man (2006)

A teenage soccer player (Amanda Bynes) disguises herself as her recently expelled twin brother (James Kirk), who is secretly going on tour with his band, in order to qualify for an elite boarding school’s all-male team and soon finds herself falling for its star player, who is also her roommate (Channing Tatum), while also attracting the attention of a female classmate (Laura Ramsey).

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s early 17th century play, Twelfth Night, director Andy Hickman’s She’s the Man is one of the most charming, clever, and hilarious teen romances of its time, especially due to the winning performance by former Nickelodeon star Bynes and her chemistry with a young Tatum in one of his earliest major roles.

The Wedding Planner (2001)

A San Francisco woman (Jennifer Lopez) who specializes in helping couples prepare for their impending nuptials discovers that the handsome man who recently saved her life from an near accident (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is the fiancé to her latest client (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras).

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Unsurprisingly, there is more than one romantic-comedy movie starring J. Lo on Paramount+ and also quite a few starring McConaughey on the platform (and on this list), but one of the best found in either A-list actor's career — director Adam Shankman’s The Wedding Planner — sees them falling for each other in an awkward, yet, overall, heartwarming, way.

How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days (2003)

A journalist (Kate Hudson) tests out her new theory that she can successfully convince a man to break up with her within 10 days on a hot-shot advertising executive (Matthew McConaughey), but she is unaware that he is also using her to test out his own theory that he can successfully convince a woman to fall in love with him in the same amount of time.

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Another one of the best Matthew McConaughey movies that fall under the romantic-comedy category is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — a dramatized adaptation of Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long’s book of humorous dating tips that also sees the actor’s first collaboration with Hudson and her first with future fellow Glass Onion cast member, Kathryn Hahn.

Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961)

A happy-go-lucky socialite (Audrey Hepburn) becomes acquainted with her New York City apartment building’s latest tenant (George Peppard) and the pair develop a friendship that could become more, if not for their own secretive pasts putting the relationship at risk.

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: While George Axelrod’s screenplay does take more than a few liberties from Truman Capote’s original novel, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Mickey Rooney’s performance as Holly Golightly’s Japanese landlord, Mr. Yunioshi, has (to put it lightly) not aged well, the result is still an irresistible comedy — featuring Hepburn’s stirring performance of the Academy Award-winning original song, “Moon River” — from director Blake Edwards.

Cinderfella (1960)

A man (Jerry Lewis) is given the chance to escape the poor treatment of his wicked stepmother and her rotten sons and win the heart of a princess (Anna Maria Alberghetti) with the help of his fairy godfather (Ed Wynn).

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: In a rare, gender-swapped reimagining of the quintessential fairy tale, the late comedy legend, Lewis, puts his unparalleled gifts on full display as the title role of Cinderfella, from director Frank Tashlin.

His Girl Friday (1940)

When he discovers that his former wife (Rosalind Russell) is planning to remarry, a New York City newspaper editor (Cary Grant) uses whatever scheme he can come up with to put a stop to it.

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Based on Charles MacArthur and Ben Hecht’s play, “The Front Page,” His Girl Friday is one of the funniest and most endearing films in the eclectic career of Academy Award-nominated director Howard Hawkes.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

A teenage actor (Cooper Hoffman) from the San Fernando Valley meets and immediately becomes infatuated with a Jewish photography assistant a decade his senior (Alana Haim) who agrees to accompany him on a New York City press tour in the early 1970s.

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Paul Thomas Anderson received Academy Award nominations for writing, directing, and producing this feel-good, coming-of-age period piece — and one of the most highly acclaimed films of 2021 — but, surprisingly and unfairly so, both of the Licorice Pizza cast’s leads — Hoffman and musician Haim — did not get nominations for their stunning debut performances.

Sabrina (1954)

A wealthy, irresponsible playboy (William Holden) and his more grown-up, business-minded brother (Humphrey Bogart) find themselves warring over the affections of their chauffeur’s beautiful daughter (Audrey Hepburn).

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Hepburn received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the title role of Sabrina — co-writer and director Billy Wilder’s adaptation of Samuel A. Taylor’s play that was later remade by director Sydney Pollack with Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond in 1995.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

After witnessing a mafia murder, a saxophone player (Tony Curtis) and a double bass player (Jack Lemmon) try to avoid detection by posing as women and joining an all-female band, where they meet a beautiful singer (Marilyn Monroe).

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: One of the most famous and important cinema classics from co-writer and director Billy Wilder is the brilliant farce, Some Like It Hot, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest comedy movies of all time, regardless of its romantic elements.

Tootsie (1982)

After his unflattering reputation leaves him desperate for work, an actor (Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman) poses as a woman and lands a role on a hit soap opera and finds himself falling for one of his co-stars (Academy Award winner Jessica Lange), only to, instead, attract the attention of her father (Charles Durning).

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: Hoffman has never been funnier as Dorothy Michaels (the alter ego of Michael Dorsey) and Lange has rarely been as captivating as in her Oscar-winning performance as his love interest, Julie Nichols, in Tootsie — the beloved, clever, and humanly honest classic that might also be the absolute funniest movie from two-time Academy Award-winning director, Sydney Pollack.

Serendipity (2001)

Ten years after they first met by chance one night in New York, an engaged ESPN producer (John Cusack) and a therapist (Kate Beckinsale) who is also about to get married suddenly feel compelled to see if destiny is still rooting for them and set out to find each other.

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: One of the romantic-comedy genre’s most acclaimed leading men (Cusack) gives one of his best performances in such a film opposite a wonderful Beckinsale in Serendipity — an inspiring tale of fate’s funny ways from director Peter Chelsom.

A West Virginia grocery store clerk (Kate Bosworth) wins a contest that grants her a meeting with her celebrity crush (Josh Duhamel) and really begins to hit it off with the Hollywood heartthrob with a poor reputation, much to the chagrin of her jealous co-worker and best friend (That ‘70s Show cast member Topher Grace) who has been hiding his true feelings for her all along.

Why it’s a good option for rom-com fans: From Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic and written by Mad Men producer Victor Levin, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! is a funny, romantic, and refreshing twist on the old “don’t meet your heroes” trope and on the classic friends-to-lovers formula that would prove to be a real breakout moment for Duhamel in his feature-length film debut.

