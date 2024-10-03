Tom Cruise has his running, Samuel L. Jackson has his cussing, and Brad Pitt has his eating. Over the years, the Fight Club actor has been seen eating on screen more than anyone else who’s ever stepped in front of a camera, even professional eaters. If you look at Pitt’s best movies like Seven, the Ocean’s trilogy, and even great Quentin Tarantino films , you’ll watch his characters eat everything from popcorn to burgers and shrimp cocktails to chips (so many chips).

Let’s look at 32 times Brad Pitt ate food in movies and try not to get hungry in the process.

Look At The Shrimp Cocktail In Ocean's Eleven

Rusty Ryan, Brad Pitt’s iconic character from the Ocean movies, snacks on random foods like someone trying to kick a smoking habit whenever on screen, including Ocean’s Eleven, where he can be spotted going to town on a shrimp cocktail in a casino. With his bottomless stomach, it’s no surprise that he needed to pull off a big score.

Eating A Twinkie In Moneyball

Moneyball has some of the most incredible moments from baseball movies , but it also has a handful of great “Brad Pitt eating food” scenes like when Billy Beane takes down a Twinkie in like two bites while discussing advanced analytics with Jonah Hill’s character. Was that even scripted?

Cooking Mac And Cheese In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

There have been some great cooking scenes in movies over the years, ranging from Michelin-level delicacies to more practical fare. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood falls into the latter category thanks to a scene where Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth makes himself a box of mac and cheese in his trailer. Sure, there’s no milk or butter, but you have to admire the simplicity and execution of the bachelor meal.

Digging Into A Greasy Bag Of Tortilla Chips In Johnny Suede

Johnny Suede, one of Brad Pitt’s earliest films, sees the actor eat multiple meals before everything is said and done. But the best? Well, that goes to the scene where the aspiring rock n' roll star is digging through probably the greasiest bag of chips in cinematic history. But hey, we’ve all been there before.

Eating Sandwiches And Killing Nazis In Inglourious Basterds

Though Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) says his team of eight Jewish-American soldiers has one mission in Inglourious Basterds: kill Nazis, you could add “eating sandwiches while killing Nazis” if you want to be more accurate. We’re not sure what he’s eating, but that sandwich does look mighty good.

The Diner Scene In Mr. & Mrs. Smith

One of the best scenes in Mr. and Mrs. Smith is the one where John Smith (Brad Pitt) and Eddie (Vince Vaughn) are chatting in a diner. What makes it so great, you ask? Well, Pitt’s character spends the duration of the chat taking down a pancake like it’s nobody’s business.

Trying Caviar In The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button sees Brad Pitt’s titular character experiencing all life has to offer, including trying some unique and expensive foods along the way. At the top of that list is the caviar a young (or old, depending on how you look at it) Benjamin enjoys with Tilda Swinton’s Elizabeth Abbott.

Detective Mills Waiting... And Eating Chips In Seven

David Mills (Brad Pitt) doesn’t like what he finds in the box during the infamous Seven ending , but the young detective does enjoy getting to the bottom of a bag of Lay’s potato chips while killing time in a library earlier in the movie.

Rusty Eating Chips In Ocean's Twelve

Ocean’s Twelve has just as many Rusty-eating scenes as its predecessor, including the time Brad Pitt’s iconic character is eating chips (one of his favorites, at this point) while on the phone. We’re still trying to figure out how Rusty ranks his passions – does he like snacking or robbing more?

Sharing A Sandwich With A Dog in The Mexican

The Mexican is one of those Brad Pitt movies that seemed like a massive deal before it came out and then was quickly forgotten, which is a shame because it has one of the actor’s funniest food scenes. Where else are you going to see Pitt share a sandwich with a dog in the middle of nowhere?

Sipping A Smoothie In Burn After Reading

Burn After Reading’s Chad Feldheimer, arguably one of the greatest Coen Brothers characters , really gave Brad Pitt the chance to play a dim-witted and hilarious character back in 2008, and he ran with it. Not only that, Pitt also got in another food scene, this time featuring Chad sipping a smoothie while on a stakeout.

Chowing On Some Dog Food In Seven Years In Tibet

The contents are still questionable after all this time, but Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt) goes to town on a bowl of dog food (or scraps or slop or some mystery meat) when he’s on his epic journey of self-discovery. Where else are you going to see Pitt down on all-fours competing with fido over a meal?

Rusty Eating Potstickers In Ocean's Thirteen

We pretty much see Rusty take down food from every corner of the planet by the time Ocean’s Thirteen wraps up, including one scene where Brad Pitt’s character pulls off a walk-and-talk with a cell phone in one hand and a pair of chopsticks holding a potsticker in the other.

Chowing On Chinese Food in Kalifornia

For those who haven’t seen it, Kalifornia is a wild 1993 psychological thriller in which Brad Pitt plays the demented and oddly charismatic serial killer Early Grayce. While traveling with journalist Brian Kessler (David Duchovny) on a tour of infamous killing sites, Grayce makes life a living hell for everyone, especially during the scene where he’s chowing down on some Chinese food with table manners so bad they should be a crime.

A Feast in Legends Of The Fall

There’s some good food all through Legends of the Fall, but the one that catches our eye (and nose) the most is the ham feast at the Ludlow house. Though not overly extravagant or anything like that, the dinner is a site for sore eyes, and we get to see Brad Pitt’s Tristan Ludlow eat yet another meal.

Licking Peanut Butter From A Spoon In Meet Joe Black

Though the movie is about 45 minutes to an hour too long, Meet Joe Black does give fans of Brad Pitt eating scenes something to celebrate. The funniest has to be when Joe Black, aka the angel of death, is introduced to the deliciousness of peanut butter on a spoon.

Eating Fried Eggs In Fury

The vast majority of Fury is spent in a cramped tank on its last leg, but the crew does get to step out of the death trap from time to time, including the scene where Brad Pitt’s Don Collier and company sit down for some ham and eggs. It’s a tense scene, but the look on “Wardaddy’s” face as he’s taking down his first proper meal in ages is pure magic.

Eating And Scolding His Children In The Tree Of Life

Brad Pitt’s Mr. O’Brien from The Tree of Life is probably one of the actor’s meanest characters, and he never passes up an opportunity to scold his children, even during dinner. If you thought a dinner scene directed by Terrence Malick would be conventional or at least happy, this sequence proves otherwise.

Chomping On Chips (Off-Screen) In Fight Club

Okay, Tyler Durden isn’t actually on screen during the scene where Edward Norton’s nameless character calls him after his apartment is destroyed in an explosion, we can hear Brad Pitt chomping down on chips. What kind of chips? We don’t know, but considering the actor’s history, they were either Lay’s or some kind of tortilla chips.

Eating Hot Dogs In A Car Lot In Cutting Class

One of Brad Pitt’s earliest films (his third credited role), Cutting Class saw what is perhaps the first example of one of his characters on screen. At one point in the movie, Dwight Ingalls (Pitt) manages to hold a conversation while eating a hot dog, which is no easy feat.

Achilles Eating A Turkey Leg In Troy

Some people really like Troy , but we don’t think it’s because it sees Brad Pitt eating a turkey leg as Achilles, one of the most iconic figures in Greek mythology. If you want a decent enough historical drama with some killer battle sequences (and food scenes), maybe it’s time to revisit this 2004 epic.

Popping Wasabi Peas In Bullet Train

Bullet Train is an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from start to finish, but that doesn’t mean Ladybug (Brad Pitt) isn’t going to work in a snack or two before it’s over. The accident-prone yet comically lethal assassin is seen popping wasabi peas during one reprieve from the mayhem in this 2022 action comedy.

Eating A Rat In Interview With The Vampire

Okay, this isn’t food in the traditional sense, but there is an unforgettable scene in Interview with the Vampire in which Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) feasts on a rat for nourishment. Disgusting? Yes. But a vampire has to do what a vampire has to do, right?

Taking Down Some Bread In The Devil's Own

Stale bread has never looked as good as it did for Francis "Frankie" McGuire (Brad Pitt) in The Devil’s Own. After being pulled out from under a floor while in hiding, the IRA soldier goes to town on a loaf of bread like it’s the finest cut of beef money can buy.

Beef Stew In The Woods In The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford

Though not the best scene in the movie (that would go the train robbery sequence ), there’s a key moment in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford where Brad Pitt’s outlaw eats a bowl of beef stew in the woods. A hot bowl of stew has never looked so good.

The Spy Game Lunch Scene

Everyone loves a good lunch scene in a spy thriller, right? Well, we get one in Tony Scott’s 2001 action flick, Spy Game, in which Nathan D. Muir (Robert Redford) and Tom Bishop (Brad Pitt) talk shop over a meal. While the older CIA officer is going over some tech, the younger Bishop just sits there and eats and eats and eats.

A Coconut In The Lost City

Jack Trainer in The Lost City is one of the silliest yet coolest Brad Pitt characters in recent history. And while the former Navy SEAL and CIA operative is only in the movie for a hot minute , Pitt, to the surprise of no one, has an eating scene when he’s seen with a coconut early on.

Hot Dog On A Bench In Sleepers

Even movies that are as dark and unnerving as Sleepers have featured Brad Pitt eating scenes over the years. When having a conversation on a bench with Lorenzo “Shakes” Carcaterra (Jason Patric) while they’re planning their scheme to keep their old buddies out of prison, Michael Sullivan (Pitt) is eating a hot dog.

Allied's Shrimp Salad

If you’ve ever wanted to see a movie where a Canadian Intelligence officer posing as one half of a happily married couple on a secret mission during WWII is seen eating a shrimp salad, Allied is for you. Though not the best Robert Zemeckis movie , this 2016 romantic war thriller does see Brad Pitt chow down on the seafood delicacy.

A Cheeseburger In Ocean's Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven sees Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) take down all kinds of food before the credits roll, and Brad Pitt’s character gets to sneak in one final snack at the end when he’s seen eating a cheeseburger while waiting for Danny Ocean (George Clooney) to get out of prison.

Popcorn Out Of A Coffee Filter In Moneyball

Considering Moneyball is all about the cash-strapped Oakland A’s trying to remain competitive with a near-microscopic payroll, it only makes sense for Billy Beane to find other ways to cut costs throughout the organization. And who cares if this means the A’s general manager has to eat popcorn from a coffee filter instead of a bowl?

Some Stir Fry In Ocean's Thirteen

Rusty Ryan finished off the Ocean’s trilogy by taking down some exotic foods in 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, including some stir fry (which looks really good, by the way), while planning the film’s big heist. Hey, he can’t think on an empty stomach.