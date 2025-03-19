Tina Fey Gets Real About Her 'Problem With Rich People Having A Side Hustle' And Gets Some Straight Talk From Amy Poehler

If you’re like me and you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to hang out with comedy legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, today is your lucky day. In addition to going on tour together , the Weekend Update duo recently recorded a podcast episode. In a now-viral clip, the 30 Rock alum vented about her "problem with rich people," and her fellow Mean Girls actress dished out some straight talk back.

For the first episode of her new podcast, Good Hang With Amy Poehler , the Parks and Recreation star of course had to invite her self-proclaimed work wife on as a guest. The two SNL alums are besties in real life, and they got right to comfortably chatting about what was on their minds. Poehler brought up how she has always encouraged Fey to start her own glasses line, and the Whisky Tango Foxtrot actress got real about why she doesn’t have one:

If I’m safe and I have enough money to live, I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle.

Ever the quick-witted, self-aware host, Poehler joked that she meant celebrities having a podcast. No, that’s work, Fey replied. Then, the A Haunting In Venice actress quickly made clear that she was talking about rich and famous actors who decided to sell a product, like a rosé.

The point Fey was making was that it seems a little bit exploitative for celebrities with, say $200 million per her example, to ask people to specifically buy their brand because they are famous. Plus, these days a lot of actors and musicians end up attaining exorbitant amounts of wealth not from their main craft , but from a makeup line or alcohol brand attached to their name. So, this is a very relevant topic.

However, Fey's Sisters co-star gave a very straight-up take on her friend’s apprehension:

But Tina, this is where you have to learn from Gen Z. I’m sorry, we have to…They don’t judge it.

The Inside Out actress went on to make the point that this is kind of how things are these days. Many celebrities have products attached to their names, whether they promote them or not. It’s normalized in current culture, so why not jump on the wagon? Considering Poehler landed SNL because of the existing cast member , I see where she’s coming from. Do people really care anymore how a person or a brand gets their start in their industry if it ends up being of good quality?

To answer that question, yes kind of. TikTok users took to the comments to share their own thoughts on the famous sitcom stars’ opinions:

Celebrities used to start charities. Now they start dropshipped alcohol brands and clothing lines - @maria_turdzinski

Nope Tina 100% correct here. Gen z DOES judge it. - @breadalty

A celebrity side hustle is only acceptable when it's something they're actually passionate about. - @tam.reads.and.creates

Gen Z doesn't judge a side hustle BECAUSE normal ppl around our age have to side hustle, we are 1000% judging rich people for wanting to bloat themselves even more. - @janiwenz

The only one I get is Tom Holland’s non alcoholic beers since that was born from him struggling to get sober, what on earth does Ryan Reynolds know about gin? -@aardmany

One user @bigIttIeIies on X had an especially great take though:

She’s literally so important to the culture.

Regardless of whose view on celebrity brands in consumerism culture is correct, it’s an important discussion to have. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress may be known for her hilarious TV lines , but never forget her incredible cultural insight and self-awareness. That’s what made her such a fantastic SNL writer and why I secretly hope she will be the one to take over for Lorne Michaels when he retires.