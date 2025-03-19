Tina Fey Gets Real About Her 'Problem With Rich People Having A Side Hustle' And Gets Some Straight Talk From Amy Poehler

News
By published

Tina Fey is my kind of celebrity.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host an audience Q&amp;A at SNL50.
(Image credit: NBC/Peacock)

If you’re like me and you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to hang out with comedy legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, today is your lucky day. In addition to going on tour together, the Weekend Update duo recently recorded a podcast episode. In a now-viral clip, the 30 Rock alum vented about her "problem with rich people," and her fellow Mean Girls actress dished out some straight talk back.

For the first episode of her new podcast, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, the Parks and Recreation star of course had to invite her self-proclaimed work wife on as a guest. The two SNL alums are besties in real life, and they got right to comfortably chatting about what was on their minds. Poehler brought up how she has always encouraged Fey to start her own glasses line, and the Whisky Tango Foxtrot actress got real about why she doesn’t have one:

If I’m safe and I have enough money to live, I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle.

Ever the quick-witted, self-aware host, Poehler joked that she meant celebrities having a podcast. No, that’s work, Fey replied. Then, the A Haunting In Venice actress quickly made clear that she was talking about rich and famous actors who decided to sell a product, like a rosé.

The point Fey was making was that it seems a little bit exploitative for celebrities with, say $200 million per her example, to ask people to specifically buy their brand because they are famous. Plus, these days a lot of actors and musicians end up attaining exorbitant amounts of wealth not from their main craft, but from a makeup line or alcohol brand attached to their name. So, this is a very relevant topic.

However, Fey's Sisters co-star gave a very straight-up take on her friend’s apprehension:

But Tina, this is where you have to learn from Gen Z. I’m sorry, we have to…They don’t judge it.

The Inside Out actress went on to make the point that this is kind of how things are these days. Many celebrities have products attached to their names, whether they promote them or not. It’s normalized in current culture, so why not jump on the wagon? Considering Poehler landed SNL because of the existing cast member, I see where she’s coming from. Do people really care anymore how a person or a brand gets their start in their industry if it ends up being of good quality?

To answer that question, yes kind of. TikTok users took to the comments to share their own thoughts on the famous sitcom stars’ opinions:

  • Celebrities used to start charities. Now they start dropshipped alcohol brands and clothing lines -@maria_turdzinski
  • Nope Tina 100% correct here. Gen z DOES judge it. -@breadalty
  • A celebrity side hustle is only acceptable when it's something they're actually passionate about. -@tam.reads.and.creates
  • Gen Z doesn't judge a side hustle BECAUSE normal ppl around our age have to side hustle, we are 1000% judging rich people for wanting to bloat themselves even more. -@janiwenz
  • The only one I get is Tom Holland’s non alcoholic beers since that was born from him struggling to get sober, what on earth does Ryan Reynolds know about gin? -@aardmany

One user @bigIttIeIies on X had an especially great take though:

She’s literally so important to the culture.

Regardless of whose view on celebrity brands in consumerism culture is correct, it’s an important discussion to have. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress may be known for her hilarious TV lines, but never forget her incredible cultural insight and self-awareness. That’s what made her such a fantastic SNL writer and why I secretly hope she will be the one to take over for Lorne Michaels when he retires.

Until then, you can be sure to look out for her upcoming Netflix comedy The Four Seasons alongside Colman Domingo and Steve Carell. For more interesting hot takes with the comedy besties, their U.S. Restless Leg Tour stars March 29, so see if they are coming to a city near you! Snag a ticket for me, will ya?

Emma Lambiaso

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Bruce Willis as John McClane in a vent with a lit match in Die Hard

'Flood Him With All The Love Today.' It's Bruce Willis' Birthday, And Emma Heming Willis Has A Message For His Die Hard Fans

Jack Quaid in Oppenheimer

Years After The Oppenheimer Cast Formed The ‘Oppenhomies’ Group Chat, Jack Quaid Dropped A Sweet Take On Being Part Of The Squad

Bruce Willis as John McClane in a vent with a lit match in Die Hard

'Flood Him With All The Love Today.' It's Bruce Willis' Birthday, And Emma Heming Willis Has A Message For His Die Hard Fans

See more latest
Most Popular
Bruce Willis as John McClane in a vent with a lit match in Die Hard
'Flood Him With All The Love Today.' It's Bruce Willis' Birthday, And Emma Heming Willis Has A Message For His Die Hard Fans
From left to right: A screenshot of Dax Shepard talking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, a press image of Adam Scott in Severance and a press image of Kirsten Bell raising up her hands and kind of frowning in Nobody Wants This.
Adam Scott Jokingly Revealed The 'Borderline Abusive' Voicemails Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Sent Him About Severance And His Equally Savage Response
Jack Quaid in Oppenheimer
Years After The Oppenheimer Cast Formed The ‘Oppenhomies’ Group Chat, Jack Quaid Dropped A Sweet Take On Being Part Of The Squad
Georgie and Mandy in bed together
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Is Gearing Up For Another Big Argument, And Multiple Family Members Are Regretfully Involved
De Marco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are photographed for GMA3: What You Need to Know
There Was Speculation Good Morning America Was Getting The Disney Axe. What's Really Happening
Pete Davidson holding up a mic with his left hand during his Monologue on SNL.
Pete Davidson's Back On The Dating Scene After Running Into Ex Kim Kardashian At SNL50
The Super Megaforce Power Rangers transformed into the Mighty Morphin&#039; Rangers
I Was Bummed Netflix Scrapped Its Power Rangers Show, But Couldn't Be More Excited About The Latest Morphenomenal Revival News
chris klein as bill on sweet magnolias season 3
Why Did Sweet Magnolias Kill Off Bill, Anyway? The Showrunner Reveals How The Convo Went With Chris Klein
Rachel Zegler in red lipstick and a red cloak for Disney&#039;s Live Action Snow White remake.
That Time Steven Spielberg Gave Rachel Zegler A 'Glowing Recommendation' For Snow White And Tipped Her Off About Her Casting In A Cheeky Way
Demi Lovato singing &quot;This is Me&quot; in Camp Rock
Demi Lovato Broke Out Her 'Camp Rock Knees' At Disneyland, And The Fans And I Think 'She Won The Internet'