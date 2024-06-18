The Four Seasons TV Show: What We Know About The Tina Fey And Steve Carell Netflix Series

Tina Fey and Steve Carell shared the screen in Shawn Levy’s 2010 crime comedy, Date Night, and nearly a decade-and-a-half later, the Emmy Award-winning actors will reunite for a new streaming series, The Four Seasons. At some point in the near future, anyone with a Netflix subscription will get to see two of the funniest pop culture figures of the 21st century take to the small screen with an adaptation of a classic romantic comedy about a group of friends who like to spend their vacations together and face all kinds of obstacles along the way.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the new Netflix show , don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about it, including its ever-growing cast, when production is supposed to kick off, and who else is working on the project behind the scenes. Here’s what we know about The Four Seasons…

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for The Four Seasons. However, considering production has yet to kick off (more on that later) and the series wasn’t included in Netflix’s most recent sizzle reel (as of June 2024), we probably won’t see the Tina Fey and Steve Carell show on the 2024 TV schedule .

That being said, there’s a good chance we will get to see the show for ourselves at some point in 2025. Netflix, not restrained to the fall and spring season premiere format used by traditional network and cable channels, could drop the show at any point for viewers, so keep watching for updates.

The Four Seasons Cast

When The Four Seasons does eventually make its way to Netflix, it will bring with it an outstanding group of actors, one that will be led by Tina Fey and Steve Carell. And while not everyone in the Four Seasons cast has announced at the time of this writing, the group of actors joining the two stars is shaping up nicely. Let’s take a look now.

Tina Fey

In June 2024, Neftlix Tudum confirmed that Tina Fey would be leading The Four Seasons, though the outlet didn’t reveal any details about her character. The Saturday Night Live alum, who is also a member of the Five-Timers Club , has a storied career on the small screen with iconic shows like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Only Murders in the Building, to name just a few.

Steve Carell

Steve Carell, who is no stranger to the TV comedy, was confirmed to be a member of the Four Seasons cast by Netflix in June 2024. Carell, best known for his longtime portrayal of Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch regional manager Michael Scott on The Office, has also popped up on shows like Strangers with Candy, The Morning Show, and The Daily Show where he was a correspondent from 1999 to 2005.

Colman Domingo

At the same time it was confirmed that Fey and Carell would be leading The Four Seasons, Netflix also announced that Colman Domingo, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in Rustin, would be joining the cast. Domingo was a major force on Fear the Walking Dead throughout the show’s eight-season run, and is also set to appear in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael , in which he’ll play Joe Jackson in the upcoming music biopic .

Erika Henningsen

In June 2024, Variety announced that Erika Henningsen, who previously played Cady Heron during the Broadway production of Mean Girls, was also joining the cast. Prior to signing on for The Four Seasons, her credits included shows like Harlem, Hazbin Hotel, and Girls5eva. Like the rest of the actors announced so far, nothing has been revealed about Henningsen’s role at this time.

The Four Seasons Is Based On The 1981 Rom-Com Of The Same Name, Which Followed Three Couples Who Vacation Together

Netflix hasn’t revealed any story information about The Four Seasons at this point, but the streamer has announced that it will be based on the 1981 romantic comedy film of the same name. Written and directed by M*A*S*H star Alan Alda (who also appeared in the lead role), this star-studded rom-com saw acting legends Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, and Jack Weston play three couples who vacation together each season (hence the title). The group dynamic is thrown into disarray, however, when one of the friends gets divorced and brings his new girlfriend on their latest holiday.

The movie, which played on couple and friend dynamics, social issues, and other topics, was previously adapted into a short-lived CBS series of the same name.

Tina Fey Wrote The Four Seasons With Longtime Collaborators Lang Fisher And Tracey Wigfield

Much like Alan Alda, who wrote and directed the original movie, Tina Fey’s responsibilities with The Four Seasons go further than appearing on screen. Netflix has announced that Fey, whose writing credits include Saturday Night Live, Mean Girls, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and 30 Rock, also wrote the new series. But she didn’t do it alone, as she adapted the project with the help of Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, who have previously worked on shows like 30 Rock, Never Have I Ever, and Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot series.

The Four Seasons Will Consist Of Eight Episodes

Like some of the best shows on Netflix , The Four Seasons won’t have a terribly long first season, as the streamer has announced that it has ordered eight episodes. The duration of those eight chapters has not yet been revealed at this time, but we can expect each installment to be anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes in length and most likely closer to the short end.

It also hasn’t been revealed how those episodes will be released. It could be an all-at-once model or Netflix could do what it has done with the likes of Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, and the upcoming Cobra Kai Season 6 and release the show in parts.

Production Will Kick Off Later In 2024

An exact start date has not been announced, but production is slated to kick off on The Four Seasons at some point later in 2024. This news came from Netflix itself, which made the reveal when announcing Colman Domingo’s casting.

The original movie was set in locations like a cabin in the woods, a sailboat, a university inn, and a ski lodge, and if the show follows the source material closely, then we can expect to hear about production taking place all over the United States by the time it’s said and done.