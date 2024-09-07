Turns Out Selena Gomez Is A Billionaire, And It's Not From Only Murders In The Building

Only Murders in the Building recently returned to the 2024 TV schedule for its highly anticipated fourth season, with a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, and so many more Hollywood favorites. Of course, the three amateur investigators played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are also back with a fresh murder to solve. There is lots to celebrate regarding its well-received premiere and episodes to come. However, Gomez has one more thing to raise a glass to: officially becoming a billionaire.

Although Hulu’s Only Murders is on its fourth season -- one of the Emilia Perez actress’s longest-running TV stints -- her entering a new financial bracket does not come from her Hollywood success. And it’s not because of royalties from chart-toppers like “Lose You To Love Me” and “Love You Like a Love Song” either.

Bloomberg (via People ) reported that over 80% of the 32-year-old’s wealth comes from her wildly successful cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. However, the “Calm Down” singer told the financial outlet the new status does not phase her and will not change the company in any way:

I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty. I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it.

Although money was never the goal, we can’t just look past the incredible success Rare Beauty has had since its launch in 2020. Let me say that again. The beauty brand launched only four years ago, and since has made upwards of $400 million in net sales.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress is not the first celebrity to attain this title via a cosmetics venture, as Kylie Jenner famously did it this way too. The reality star grew up in arguably the most famous family in the US, but her title as the world’s youngest billionaire (at the time of its achievement) was not from a family hand-out. It came from young people all over the country buying her name-branded lip kits and makeup.

Additionally, Rihanna's path to billionaire status was similar. Completely self-made, the “Disturbia” singer has stepped away from singing in the past decade to focus on her business ventures, specifically her company Fenty. A double-edged sword in cosmetics and apparel, the Fenty brand has given Rihanna a net worth of around $1.4 billion.

Forget stock trading or becoming an influencer. Let me find a celebrity to develop a beauty empire with. That seems to be the quickest route to fortune if you’ve already got the fame. A household name is only worth something if you attach it to the right product.

In Selena Gomez’s case, I believe her when she says the money won’t change her. Starting from a very young age, she’s had lucrative success in the entertainment industry for years. Yet she seemingly has always remained a very honest, down-to-earth person who is aware of their fame. I also love how much she appreciates her fans. I mean, just last week she showed up at a high school volleyball game to surprise a local Colorado team. So, all around, she seems to appreciate everything she has.

If anyone deserves money and fame, it’s Selena Gomez. She is always very mindful, very demure of the projects she gets involved with. I mean, just look at the success of her ventures, like Rare Beauty and Only Murders in the Building, and that point will be clear as day.