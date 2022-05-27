Tom Cruise Has A Message For The Fans As A Top Gun Movie Hits Theaters For The First Time In 36 Years

It’s been three decades since audiences last saw Tom Cruise take to the sky in the first Top Gun. Of course, now, he’s back for more with wisdom and maturity in the recently released Top Gun: Maverick. But the follow-up blockbuster was about more than just recreating the original film for the Hollywood star. Cruise had a message for the fans as the jet-fighting sequel hits theaters for the first time in 36 years.

Proving how he committed to Top Gun fans isn’t anything new for the Oscar nominee. He took to Instagram to let them know how they affected the blockbuster. Cruise revealed he, the cast, and the crew made the big-budget movie “for the big screen.” He capped off his sweet message by shouting out the fans for being the reason the film happened. You can see his celebratory message from the actor’s Instagram Story below.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Hopefully, the post didn’t make you feel ancient. It’s great to know that Tom Cruise, the cast, and the crew made this three-decades-in-the-making sequel for the enjoyment of moviegoers. That was personified by wanting fans “enjoy the ride” as they head to the theaters to see the film. Given the sequel’s bumpy road to completion, its release is the catharsis viewers have been expecting for two years. Of course, it might be the same for the Mission: Impossible actor as he fought for the film’s theatrical release. So, now, Maverick is poised to be a celebration for everyone involved.

Sharing moments with his fans and followers hasn’t been out of the norm for the Maverick leading man. He decided to celebrate both the first film and sequel with some photos of him and Jerry Bruckheimer on Top Gun Day. Cruise and the sequel have tapped into nostalgia and growth in an effective way.

Cruise has been on a promotional tear only he could do to make the film a box-office success. The Hollywood veteran showed off his aviation skills to a terrified James Corden. Before that, he received a standing ovation and an honorary Palme d’Or at the sequel’s Cannes premiere. The long-awaited sequel has garnered critical acclaim with some critics calling it superior to the original. Things might pay off for the actor and company as the follow-up is expected to pull in a huge opening weekend.

If you want to see Tom Cruise doing flight stunts once again, Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theaters. But before watching the high-flying sequel, take a moment to remember some things from the original film. To see what other films are dropping on May 27, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule. He has two more sequels waiting for release – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Two – dropping in 2023 and 2024, respectively.