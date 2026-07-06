That Time Henry Cavill Weirded Millie Bobby Brown Out Admitting His Love For Random Reality Channel

Millie Bobby Brown has had plenty of major co-stars over the course of her career, from Winona Ryder and Kyle Chandler to Chris Pratt and Robin Wright. Of course, Henry Cavill is also on that list, as he and Brown have starred alongside each other in all three Enola Holmes films. The two actors have apparently forged a tight bond on set and are apparently quite comfortable with each other. Well, Cavill seemingly felt enough comfort to make a reality TV-related confession that seemed to weird out Brown.

As of late, Brown has been promoting Enola Holmes 3 – one of the latest releases on Netflix’s 2026 schedule – and she’s been dropping some sweet BTS tidbits. What I wasn’t expecting, however, was the Cavill anecdote she recently shared with co-star Louis Partridge during a game of Lie vs. Lie for Entertainment Weekly. In a clip shared to Instagram, Brown recalled asking Cavill if he wanted to watch a popular reality show only for him to share an unexpected response:

One time, I asked him if he would like to watch Love Island with me, and he said, ‘No.’ But he did tell me that he likes to watch a certain TLC show.

Partridge, as part of the game, actually responded by saying he didn’t think Brown was lying about that story and, honestly, I might’ve felt differently. That’s not to say it’s weird that Cavill could appreciate a reality TV series. However, what is a bit odd is that such a revelation seemed to come amid Cavill and Brown’s work on the Enola Holmes franchise. Timing aside, Cavill is indeed entitled to his entertainment-related vices. Partridge also made a good point:

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I think Henry is someone with hidden interests, hidden depths. We know he loves Warhammer.

Henry Cavill does indeed seem to have some niche interests, including miniature-based war game Warhammer. That love is actually so strong that Cavill is producing a TV show for Prime Video that’s based on the game. It’s also a well known fact that the In the Grey star has a love for technology and, several years back, he built a computer and excitedly posted about it. It’s said that we as people contain multitudes, and I’d say that rings true when it comes to Cavill.

Over the years, Brown has spoken a bit about her on-set relationship with Cavill, who plays older brother Sherlock Holmes to her Enola. The Stranger Things star has spoken about how Cavill has established professional boundaries, which she respects. As for their work, it seems they have no issues there either. Brown has even praised Cavill for being able to slide into acting mode with ease even after joking around on set.

I appreciate the dynamic that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have forged and, from my vantage point, it really does mirror that of a true sibling relationship. And, as someone who’s gushed to his own sister (and friends) about his favorite TV shows and movies, I really get Brown’s story on a personal level. Now, I’m just wondering what TLC show has managed to capture Cavill’s attention, and I hope he reveals that at some point.

For now, check out Cavill and Brown in Enola Holmes 3 by streaming it with a