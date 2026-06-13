One Underrated Pro Of Having Tom Cruise Around In An Emergency, Per Rebecca Ferguson

Since Rebecca Ferguson has been in three Mission: Impossible movies with Tom Cruise, one could say that the co-stars already go way back. The Swedish actress told a story about the time she realized Cruise being in her contact list really came in handy... you know, besides having Tom Cruise in your contact list to begin with.

Once when Ferguson was on vacation with her husband she found herself dealing with a potential emergency. In her words:

I called him once when I was in the Maldives when I had a really bad stomach. I was like, ‘Can I get a helicopter?’ It was quite a funny thing.

The Maldives is a rather remote spot for a holiday, so when Ferguson came down with something, she was understandably stressed about getting the proper care and called up Tom Cruise. As she continued:

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My husband [Rory St Clair Gainer] was like, ‘Tom can get a helicopter.’

Tom Cruise has become rather famous for riding around in his own helicopter that he pilots himself. One time he flew it over to the home of his co-star Simon Pegg to show him some footage of the Mission: Impossible movie they were working on. And on another occasion he was spotted flying his helicopter to a golf course in between shooting one of the M:I movies to enjoy lunch.

Ferguson was worried her stomach issue at the Maldives was “a big worm”. It doesn’t sound like she actually ended up having Cruise come to the rescue when she told this story to The Independent. Still, the fact that it was a potential option is a pretty great perk to being a friend to Tom Cruise. As she added:

I actually had gastroenteritis. I’m giving you too much information.

Oof, that’s a rough one. The stomach flu can lead to horrible symptoms like diarrhea, cramps, nausea and vomiting. Are Ferguson and Cruise close enough for him to witness such a nasty sickness? Clearly, it all worked out in the end, but I love that Tom Cruise was the one to call in that moment.

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Rebecca Ferguson has been honest before about getting “so many questions” about working with Tom Cruise ever since she became part of the Mission: Impossible family. I mean it's definitely a big deal, and the Dune actress has high praise for working with the action star.

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She has said he “expects the best of everyone” and delivers as such even being the big movie star that he is. Ferguson said goodbye to the franchise one movie short of the end in 2023’s Dead Reckoning when her character of Ilsa unfortunately died. While she appreciated her experience on the franchise, she was also happy to say goodbye to the long amounts of "waiting" and being in a trailer on those movies.

You can see Ferguson next in Season 3 of Silo, debuting on Apple TV on July 3 along with Dune: Part Three, which hits theaters on December 18.