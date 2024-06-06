Tom Cruise Remembers Edge Of Tomorrow, But When Is That Sequel Happening?
Happy 10th anniversary, Edge of Tomorrow!
10 years ago today, you would have been able to buy a ticket to one of the best action movies we’ve ever seen, Edge of Tomorrow. Although the movie never took up the No. 1 spot at the box office during its time in theaters, it remains a top-tier thrilling science fiction film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in many cinephile’s hearts. With it’s recent anniversary in mind, Cruise has remembered the epic action flick.
Tom Cruise isn’t one to spam on social media. He chooses his moments, so on Thursday afternoon, he decided to pay tribute to Edge of Tomorrow with thoughtful words about the movie. He said:
I can’t help but wonder if this tribute means we’ll be getting the Edge of Tomorrow sequel many have been hoping for! The comment section was, of course, riddled with calls from fans for another movie from the established world, but we don’t know if it’s happening yet.
The latest update we’ve heard about Edge of Tomorrow 2 was when Emily Blunt stated that she knew Cruise was interested in making a sequel, but she shared feelings that it might be too late to do so now. Blunt has previously been vocal about the continued back pain the movie caused her, but one would imagine she might change her mind if Cruise and the filmmakers had a really good idea for it. As the star continued in his Instagram post:
Tom Cruise kept his working relationships with many of his Edge of Tomorrow collaborators. As he shared, it was the first time he got to be directed by Doug Liman, whom he later worked with on 2017’s American Made. It’s also a part of his ongoing partnership with Christopher McQuarrie, who had written and directed him in Jack Reacher prior to writing the script for Edge of Tomorrow.
After the 2014 movie, the pair made a Reacher sequel, The Mummy, four Mission: Impossible movies and Top Gun: Maverick together, with McQuarrie often changing between directing, writing and producing roles from one collaboration to the other. Here’s how Tom Cruise ended the tribute:
What do those comments mean? Is he hinting at “working on” another Edge of Tomorrow or just getting nostalgic on the movie’s 10th anniversary? We don’t know, but his comments only make us want a sequel more!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While we wonder about that, you can see Tom Cruise next on the big screen for Mission: Impossible 8, which is among the upcoming 2025 movies. Ethan Hunt will return, surely for more breathtaking action, just under a year from now, on May 23, 2025.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.