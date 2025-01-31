Tom Cruise Had Exactly Two Requests Before Signing On For Les Grossman In Tropic Thunder: ‘It’s A Strange Set Of Circumstances’
The complete story of how Tom Cruise joined Tropic Thunder is wild.
Tom Cruise has played some iconic movie roles from Maverick in the Top Gun movies to Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise but you simply cannot talk about Tom Cruise’s best roles without mentioning his performance in Tropic Thunder as Les Grossman.
A great deal has been said about the part over the years, but it’s still a phenomenal story regarding just how it all came together. Appearing on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend Podcast, Tropic Thunder star and director Ben Stiller talks about the two requests that Cruise had for his character. Specifically how his arms looked, and how he’d move his legs. Stiller explained…
The bit of Ben Stiller playing Tom Cruise's stunt double is an iconic sketch from the MTV Movie Awards. It’s made especially hilarious by the fact that Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, so any stunt double wouldn't have much to do. Although there are rumors he actually had a stunt double on Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. If you have never seen it or don’t remember it, it’s worth revisiting.
Stiller has spoken about Cruise’s requests before. Apparently, Stiller was largely against the whole dancing idea initially. Cruise had been taking dancing lessons and just wanted to use them in a movie at some point. Eventually during a makeup test, Cruise just started dancing, showing Still what the scene would be like, which sold him on the idea.
It’s hard to imagine Tropic Thunder without a dancing Tom Cruise, but it turns out we could have had exactly that. Stiller says that when he initially started talking to Tom Cruise about being in the movie, it was to play the role that Stiller himself would eventually take. And maybe Cruise would have taken if Stiller had ever actually asked. He continued…
But what’s even more fascinating is that apparently Tom Cruise didn’t simply create Les Grossman’s look or the way he moves. He actually created Les Grossman himself, as the character wasn’t actually in Tropic Thunder until Cruise suggested a character like that should appear. Stiller said…
So apparently we can thank Tom Cruise not only for being in Tropic Thunder but for making it a better film by his suggestions.
