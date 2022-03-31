See Tom Felton Back In Potter World (And Rocking A Sharp Suit) At The Premiere Of Fantastic Beasts 3

The world of Harry Potter has entertained the public for decades, and J.K. Rowling’s magical world has become ingrained in the pop culture landscape. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been occupying theaters for years now, with the new sequel The Secrets of Dumbledore set to be released shortly. And Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton was back in the Potter World (and rocking a sharp suit) at the premiere of Fantastic Beasts 3.

The starring cast of the Harry Potter movies became household names, and grew up in front of the public’s eyes. Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy to pitch perfection , and remains one of the franchise’s biggest cheerleaders. Felton got to go back to his magical roots by hosting the recent premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and looked suave while doing it. You can see an image of Felton’s look below. Ten points to Slytherin.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

While there are a number of U.K. actors who fans are betting might replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, maybe we should add Tom Felton to the mix. Because he’s definitely looking sharp in his look for the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. All he needs is a martini in hand.

Seeing Draco Malfoy in the flesh was no doubt a shock for the Harry Potter fans who were in attendance for that blockbuster’s premiere. There are some images of Tom Felton taking the time to pose with fans, which seems like a magical experience. Check it out,

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

Of course, Tom Felton wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance for the premiere of the highly anticipated Fantastic Beasts threequel. The cast was there as well, including franchise star Eddie Redmayne. And they look like a handsome pair when appearing together.

The stakes for Newt Scamander have never been higher, as there’s all out war happening in the Wizarding World. The Crimes of Grindelwald saw characters perish, others turn to the dark side, and revealed a major twist with Ezra Miller's character.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

Hosting the Fantastic Beasts 3 premiere is just the latest way that Tom Felton has stayed involved in the happenings of the Wizarding World. He recently reunited with his co-stars in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which was released on HBO Max on New Year’s Day. Felton had some sweet moments with fellow actors like Emma Watson and Jason Isaacs.

Of course, some Harry Potter fans out there are hoping to see an even more intense reunion happen with Tom Felton and the cast. Namely a movie adaptation of the Cursed Child plays, which include adult versions of Harry, Draco, Hermione, Ron, and Ginny. The actors themselves have had a variety of reactions to this idea , and there currently aren’t any plans to make the rumored project a reality.