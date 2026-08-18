Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton On Vacation: ‘Even If It Doesn’t Work Out The Pics Are Iconic’
They really are living their best lives.
There are some celebrity relationships that fans simply can’t get enough of, and Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been one of them — even months before she hard-launched their relationship in June with an update on what the All’s Fair star had been up to lately. So what exactly have the lovebirds been up to since then? They’ve spent a lot of time at the lake for a black bikini summer, and after her latest dump of vacation pics, one fan had an interesting take.
Kim Kardashian has seemingly been living her best life this summer, taking trips with her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, her four children, and other assorted friends and family. In a collection of photos and videos posted to Instagram this week, the fam has traded in canoes for surfboards, as they traveled “somewhere over the rainbow”:
The carousel starts off with a gorgeous photo of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, and nestled among the surfing pics and selfies with Khloé Kardashian and her kiddos is another pic of the sizzling-hot couple (8th slide), complete with the racer’s hand on Kim’s sculpted stomach. Kylie Jenner’s not the only one having an abs summer!
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have run in the same circles for over a decade, but it wasn’t until early this year that rumors started to spread that their relationship had become romantic. The couple was pictured traveling together and sitting by each other at the Super Bowl long before they went Instagram official.
Since then, it’s been all sunny vacays and yacht photo shoots. There’s really no telling how long Kim’s relationship with the Formula One driver will last, but Instagram user shexidevil66 made a good point in the comments on the above post, writing:
Sure, that might be kind of a cynical take, but really, they are making some fabulous memories, and considering how much Kim Kardashian’s children like Lewis Hamilton, they’ll probably always cherish the trips they've all taken together this summer. Fans had plenty of other things to say about the latest vacation photos, commenting:
- Oh she hard launched with him being #1 in the photo dump. – applexenos_
- I’ve never manifested love for two strangers I don’t know like this in my entire life. – miksal.nyc
- Each slide made me smile even harder. – janacraig
Honestly, my FOMO gets stronger every time the SKIMS boss posts, and it wasn’t just fans who were loving what she and Lewis Hamilton have going on. Kim’s celebrity friends (and sister!) weighed in as well, writing:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Besties for restie – Khloé Kardashian
- Love!😍🔥 – Kimora Lee Simmons
- 🙏🏼☺️☺️☺️ – JWoww
- Surfing queen! So impressed! – Nikki Glaser
- Y’all are cute ❤️ – Lindsey Vonn
We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this gorgeous couple as we continue to wait for an update regarding The Kardashians Season 8. There’s been no news to indicate whether or not it will be part of the 2026 TV schedule, but in the meantime, you can relive all of the Kardashian-Jenner family antics by streaming The Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.