Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton On Vacation: ‘Even If It Doesn’t Work Out The Pics Are Iconic’

There are some celebrity relationships that fans simply can’t get enough of, and Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been one of them — even months before she hard-launched their relationship in June with an update on what the All’s Fair star had been up to lately. So what exactly have the lovebirds been up to since then? They’ve spent a lot of time at the lake for a black bikini summer, and after her latest dump of vacation pics, one fan had an interesting take.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly been living her best life this summer, taking trips with her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, her four children, and other assorted friends and family. In a collection of photos and videos posted to Instagram this week, the fam has traded in canoes for surfboards, as they traveled “somewhere over the rainbow”:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The carousel starts off with a gorgeous photo of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, and nestled among the surfing pics and selfies with Khloé Kardashian and her kiddos is another pic of the sizzling-hot couple (8th slide), complete with the racer’s hand on Kim’s sculpted stomach. Kylie Jenner’s not the only one having an abs summer!

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have run in the same circles for over a decade, but it wasn’t until early this year that rumors started to spread that their relationship had become romantic. The couple was pictured traveling together and sitting by each other at the Super Bowl long before they went Instagram official.

Since then, it’s been all sunny vacays and yacht photo shoots. There’s really no telling how long Kim’s relationship with the Formula One driver will last, but Instagram user shexidevil66 made a good point in the comments on the above post, writing:

The good news is that even if it doesn't work out the pictures are iconic lol.

Sure, that might be kind of a cynical take, but really, they are making some fabulous memories, and considering how much Kim Kardashian’s children like Lewis Hamilton, they’ll probably always cherish the trips they've all taken together this summer. Fans had plenty of other things to say about the latest vacation photos, commenting:

Oh she hard launched with him being #1 in the photo dump. – applexenos_

– applexenos_ I’ve never manifested love for two strangers I don’t know like this in my entire life. – miksal.nyc

– miksal.nyc Each slide made me smile even harder. – janacraig

Honestly, my FOMO gets stronger every time the SKIMS boss posts, and it wasn’t just fans who were loving what she and Lewis Hamilton have going on. Kim’s celebrity friends (and sister!) weighed in as well, writing:

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Besties for restie – Khloé Kardashian

– Khloé Kardashian Love! 😍🔥 – Kimora Lee Simmons

😍🔥 – Kimora Lee Simmons 🙏🏼☺️☺️☺️ – JWoww

Surfing queen! So impressed! – Nikki Glaser

– Nikki Glaser Y’all are cute ❤️ – Lindsey Vonn

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this gorgeous couple as we continue to wait for an update regarding The Kardashians Season 8. There’s been no news to indicate whether or not it will be part of the 2026 TV schedule, but in the meantime, you can relive all of the Kardashian-Jenner family antics by streaming The Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.