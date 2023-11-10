Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Reportedly Punches Burglar, Burglar Then Broke Cops Leg

Chet Hanks may not have starred in any movies with his celebrity parent Tom Hanks, but he's ended up in the real-life spotlight because of the drama that follows him. The 33-year-old son of long-time married couple Hanks and Rita Wilson has been known for making headlines for controversial acts with the law or on social media. This time, Chet Hanks made the news for reportedly punching a burglar he caught breaking into his home…who then broke a cop’s leg while being apprehended.

According to TMZ , Hanks reportedly punched a 42-year-old suspect trying to break into his house at 3 a.m. When the L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies tried to handcuff the suspect, he reportedly wouldn’t stop fighting. Once the handcuffs were on the suspect, and they tried leading him to the car, the burglar allegedly fell backward on one of the deputies, breaking the cop's leg in the process. In the aftermath of the apprehension, the deputy and the suspect were both taken to the hospital and the suspect was booked for burglary. Hanks, on the other hand, ended up fine without a scratch on him.

Tom Hanks may be good at avoiding scandal , but it doesn’t mean that his firstborn is always able to do so. During the pandemic, Chet got into a feud with rapper 6ix9ine voicing controversial opinions on Instagram about the charged rapper being in home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns.

Then, there was the time the “White Boy Summer” artist had a “very dangerous” TV appearance on The Eric André Show. On the sketch comedy series (available with a Hulu subscription ), André said an “emotionally disturbed” Hanks stole a motorcycle and rode around in it, almost causing the grips and gaffers staff to fall off their ladders. There was also a lot of talk generated around him when the HanxFit creator was advertising his product through Hanks' use of Joker impressions , which turned into an interesting yet awkward interaction between him and the interviewer.

It must not be easy for Chet Hanks to be in the public eye. When speaking about what it was like growing up as the son of the Forrest Gump actor , Hanks said he could see the advantages while still admitting it’s been a weird experience. He still had to earn his money growing up just like any other kid did as his parents refused to spoil him. But, there are no hard feelings as Hanks said he was grateful his parents didn't raise him to be a spoiled child.

Over the years, Chet Hanks has been the subject of many headlines, including this one about a burglar reportedly breaking into his home. As this situation develops, we'll be sure to keep you posted.