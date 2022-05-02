Rita Wilson Celebrates Her And Tom Hanks’ 34th Anniversary With Sweet Wedding Photo

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been one of Hollywood’s favorite couples for over three decades now. They've been through a lot at this point, like contracting COVID in 2020. And in addition to that medical battle, Wilson previously contracted and beat breast cancer. Needless to say, the two have a lot to be thankful for, as they mark their 34th anniversary. And Wilson celebrated the occasion by sharing a sweet throwback image from their wedding ceremony.

Neither Rita Wilson nor Tom Hanks have ever had a problem with publicly expressing their affection for one another. So it's no surprise that the former choose to pay tribute to her hubby in such a sweet manner. She shared the image on her Instagram and, in the snapshot, the two stars are all smiles after tying the knot. Also, the fashion screamed premier 1980s wedding couture. To see what Hollywood’s most beloved couple looked like on that day, check out the Now and Then alum's full post below:

The TV and film actress and her two-time Oscar-winning husband looked so joyful on their big day and definitely sported that newlywed glow. The short and sweet caption that the star included in the post was also the perfect way to sum things up. All in al, the post perfectly encapsulates the occasion and her feelings for her longtime spouse.

Of course, what I can't stop thinking about is the era-appropriate attire that's present in the photo. The Forrest Gump star's more traditional tuxedo was typical wedding wardrobe, even with the loose-fitting pants and extra-long coat. Though I'm sure all eyes were on Rita Wilson’s wedding gown. While she sported a traditional veil, the short dress was an '80s fashion staple, with its crystal-adorned top and ruffled-accentuated skirt. The level of love emanating from the tribute is great, but you can't help but get nostalgic for the clothes of the time as well.

The love story between these two stars is, ironically, like something out of a movie. After meeting each other on Tom Hanks’ '80s sitcom Bosom Buddies, the two actors reunited in the 1985 comedy Volunteers. They began dating during the shoot before tying the knot three years later. The union created a blended family with Hanks' kids from his first marriage and the couple's own children, including TV and film actor Colin Hanks and rapper, actor and candid YouTube personality Chet Hanks.

The married couple has continued to work within the same productions from time to time, most recently popping up in separate episodes of the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Hopefully, fans will see the two actors co-star in another film or television show sometime soon. In the meantime, you can see Tom Hanks take on the role of Col. Tom Parker in the upcoming biopic Elvis, arriving in theaters on June 24. And to keep with Rita Wilson’s upcoming roles, check out CinemaBlend's schedule of upcoming movies and list of TV premieres.