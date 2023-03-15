Eric André Slammed Tom Hanks’ Son For 'Very Dangerous' TV Appearance, Comparing Chet Hanks To Alec Baldwin's Rust

Eric André has established himself as one of the most eclectic performers in the entertainment industry today. One of the ways in which the 39-year-old stand-up comedian has made his mark is through The Eric Andre Show, his satirical talk show that airs on Adult Swim. André has welcomed a wide array of guests to the program since its debut in 2012, including Seth Rogen, Demi Lovato, Jack Black and Lauren Conrad. Ahead of the show’s upcoming sixth season, Andre discussed working with Chet Hanks – one of the sons of beloved actor Tom Hanks. The comic slammed Hanks while talking about the “very dangerous” experience, going so far as to compare it to Alec Baldwin’s Rust.

One of the most entertaining aspects of The Eric Andre Show is that it sees guests getting pranked or participating in outrageously funny hijinks. However, 32-year-old Chet Hanks’ behavior apparently proved to be too much for André. He revealed that Hanks was a “tough” interview and, apparently, his alleged antics negatively impacted the production staff:

Chet Hanks, on the other hand, was a tough cookie. He broke our crew. It felt like ‘Rust.' He broke us down.

For those who are unaware, Rust is the long-gestating western from Alec Baldwin. The delayed production has been engulfed in controversy since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on set when a prop gun being used by Baldwin was fired. Baldwin has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter and has been entangled in several lawsuits stemming from the incident. As of right now, the movie is set to continue filming this spring and has moved principal photography from New Mexico to Montana.

Eric André’s dealings with Chet Hanks, which were described to Rolling Stone (via Page Six ), don’t compare to the tragedy that occurred on the troubled movie set. Nevertheless, André – who once had a knife pulled on him while filming Netflix’s Bad Trip – paints a picture of a “dangerous” situation. He claims that the “emotionally disturbed” Hanks could’ve injured crew members with his purported antics, which apparently involved a motorcycle:

He is… emotionally disturbed. He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. … It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?

Chet Hanks has caught the public’s attention for a number of reasons during the past several years. He went viral in 2021 when he called for “white boy summer” and attempted to shoot his shot with rapper Lizzo. The following year, he took the Internet by storm again when he appeared on Showtime’s Ziwe, during which he imitated the Joker . On that same show, he also discussed his much-discussed Jamaican accent . Additionally, Hanks has been candid about living in the shadow of his famous father and says that it came with its ups and downs.

During his chat with Rolling Stone, the Righteous Gemstones star also alleged Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son “tried to sleep with Ziwe.” The comedian then doubled down on his disdain with a quip:

I talked to Ziwe about it. God, what a guy. Now he’s the executive producer on the show and the president of Adult Swim.

The Man Seeking Woman star has never been one to mince words, and he certainly didn’t hold back here. Chet Hanks has yet to respond to the allegations and only time will tell as to whether he chooses to fire back. What we can assume for sure at this point, however, is that Hanks won’t be invited back to the show anytime soon.