Spider-Man 4 Has Found Its Director, And I’m Pumped It Smooths Out A Kang-Related Wrinkle

Rumors have swirled around Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man 4 for some time now, and fans have been incredibly curious about what lies ahead for Tom Holland’s wall-crawler. What was revealed to CinemaBlend by Marvel head Kevin Feige just a few months ago was that the director of the trilogy, Jon Watts, would “probably” be replaced. It would seem that that’s come to pass, as it’s now been reported that a filmmaker has been tapped for the massive gig. I’m also pumped that this hiring smooths out a BTS wrinkle involving Kang the Conqueror.

Destin Daniel Cretton has apparently been hired to helm Spider-Man 4, according to THR . Unsurprisingly, neither he nor Marvel Studios or Sony provided comment on the report, but to say that this is huge news would be an understatement. The development also signifies the continuation of Cretton’s work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He previously helmed the critically lauded and financially successful 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. More recently, the Short Term 12 director has also been developing the Wonder Man TV series.

Another detail that needs to be mentioned is the fact that Destin Daniel Cretton was previously set to direct Avengers 5, which was previously subtitled The Kang Dynasty. However, plans changed due to ex-Kang portrayer Jonathan Majors’ legal issues and his eventual firing from The Walt Disney Company. During that time, A5 took a step back when Cretton reportedly exited the project to focus on other endeavors. I love that Spidey 4 not only keeps him with the MCU streak but also gives him with another big flick after the retooling of A5.

The Just Mercy director has proven himself to be quite adept at managing superhero-related fare. Shang-Chi was a massive undertaking and marked the filmmaker’s first foray into the genre. Despite the COVID-related setbacks, the martial arts-centric film proved to be a true spectacle with a warm center. Based on his past work, I firmly believe the Hawai’i native is the right person to tell the next chapter in Peter Parker’s story.

Marvel Studios and Sony have yet to announce a release date for Spider-Man 4. In the meantime, those who’d like to revisit the past films and stream other Marvel movies in order can do so with a Disney+ subscription.

