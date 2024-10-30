Red One Was Supposed To Be Going Straight To Streaming. Why Sending The Rock And Chris Evans’ Movie To Theaters Is Looking Like A Better And Better Idea

One of the major decisions that all the best streaming platforms need to make with any significant film is whether to give it a theatrical release. This question has led to fights between studios and filmmakers, as with the recent Road House remake. Sometimes movies that were planned for major theatrical releases, like Apple TV+’s Wolfs lose that release. But in the case of Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas movie Red One, a film planned to go straight to streaming is now getting a theatrical debut.

Based on early projections, Amazon made the right call in deciding to give Red One a theatrical release, because Deadline reports that the film is currently looking at a $38 million opening weekend, which, while it may not sound like a lot, is actually a huge number when put into the proper context.

Red One’s Opening Is Huge For A Non-Franchise Film

When Red One opens in a couple of weeks it will be a completely original concept that will be selling itself on its two stars, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, as well as the fact that it’s a Christmas movie. It’s that rare major release that isn’t part of an established franchise, especially these days. Red One’s $38 million is a huge number in comparison because only Jordan Peele’s Nope has had a stronger opening than that when it comes to non-IP films post-COVID.

Add to that the fact that Red One will likely only see that projection increase as we get closer to release, and that Christmas movies tend to have strong legs, and we could see the film put up a pretty solid box office number, all before it becomes available to those with a Prime Video subscription.

Red One Doesn’t Need To Be A Blockbuster Hit

On top of all that, it doesn’t look like Amazon is putting Red One in theaters because it expects the movie will be massive, but because it will simply be good enough. Deadline suggests that all Amazon wants is for the movie to cover P&A costs, essentially, that the movie makes enough to cover the costs associated with a theatrical release. It looks like Red One is expected to do just that.

If Red One does have a strong theatrical release one wonders if it will cause Amazon to reevaluate the decision to not give Rad House the same consideration earlier this year. Director Doug Liman was honest with his frustration that the movie wasn’t given a chance in theaters. If Red One does do well it may mean the already-announced Road House sequel may get that chance down the road.

It looks like Dwayne Johnson could have himself a strong November at the box office. Following the release of Red One, Moana 2 will also be hitting theaters. If that highly anticipated upcoming Disney movie is as big a hit as it could be The Rock could end up with two of the biggest hits of the holiday season.