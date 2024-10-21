As Tom Holland Boards Christopher Nolan's Next Movie, His Spider-Man Future May Have Become A Lot Clearer

Although Tom Holland was seen last year leading the Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive miniseries The Crowded Room, it’s been two years since he was last seen on the big screen in Uncharted, and we’re coming up on the third anniversary of his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it’s been made abundantly clear that Holland will eventually reprise Peter Parker for Spider-Man 4, we haven’t gotten a time table on when this will happen. But now that particular picture has possibly become a little clearer, as word’s come in about the upcoming Marvel movies Holland reportedly has lined up as he joins Christopher Nolan’s next movie.

To address the latter first, Holland is set to star opposite Matt Damon in Nolan’s untitled movie that’s set for release on July 17, 2026 and, like Oppenheimer, will be housed at Universal Pictures. No plot details have been revealed yet, but according to THR, it will not be set in the present day, though it’s not clarified if that means it will be set in the past or future. That’s big enough news on its own, but the article also mentions that Holland will spend 2025 shooting this movie, Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday.

Bear in mind, this Marvel-related news isn’t officially confirmed, although considering that Avengers: Doomsday is slated for May 1, 2026, that movie shooting in 2025 is a no-brainer. As far as Tom Holland goes, with an event movie like that, plus his involvement in the last two Avengers movies, it’s logical to assume that he’s participate in Doomsday, and it’s probably safe to say he’ll appear in Secret Wars too. Furthermore, earlier this month, it was rumored that Holland will reunite with Robert Downey Jr. in Doomsday, only this time, Downey will be playing lead antagonist Doctor Doom.

As for Spider-Man 4, assuming it is indeed also rolling cameras in 2025, then unless Marvel Studios is looking to release the movie in the first few months of 2026, it stands to reason that the fourth entry in Tom Holland’s web-spinning film series will come out between Doomsday and Secret Wars. Not too long ago, Holland shared that although the latest Spider-Man 4 draft “needs work,” the script “lit a fire” under him. In September, it was reported that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, succeeding Jon Watts.

So with two Marvel movies allegedly on deck, plus this mysterious Christopher Nolan’s next movie now on his plate, Tom Holland definitely won’t have any problems keeping busy in 2025. Holland made his MCU debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming followed a year later. It’s also worth mentioning Zendaya, Holland’s girlfriend, is expected to reprise MJ in Spider-Man 4, and she was just as impressed with the current script as Holland was.

We’ll pass along any official details on Tom Holland’s MCU future once those details are shared with the public. For now, the majority of his Spider-Man appearances can currently be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.