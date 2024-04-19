Chris Pratt Took A Metal Post To The Ankle Filming His New Movie, And There Are Graphic Pics

Only four days into shooting the 2025 movie Mercy, Chris Pratt got a pretty serious injury, however, he seems to be handling it in stride. The actor took to Instagram to tell fans that he took a metal post to his ankle, and now he’s nursing quite the swollen wound. However, while the future is a bit precarious when it comes to how healing will impact the film, his signature sense of humor seems to helping him and us deal with this painful problem.

While Chris Pratt has been promoting his project on the 2024 movie schedule , the animated comedy Garfield , recently, he’s also getting back to work in live-action. And with live-action work comes real-life injuries. Like I said, the Parks and Rec alum was four days into filming the sci-fi flick Mercy, which he’s starring in alongside Rebecca Ferguson, and he “caught a metal post to the ankle,” take a look:

As you can see in the photo, Pratt is nursing the injury with ice tied around his ankle. The second image does not include the ice, and you can see how swollen his ankle is. It looks like it was seriously painful, and while he’s unsure how it will impact production, his spirits seem to be high as he wrote with a humorous touch:

Mercy filming day 4. I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff. Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward. 🧐

This isn’t the first time Pratt has been injured on set. While filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 he was knocked unconscious when he fell toward the ground on wires and “bounced [his] face off the mat” on the floor.

Along with that, we know the actor is not afraid to literally throw himself into scenes, just look at the very famous Parks and Rec blooper of him flying over a counter and that point will be abundantly clear.

Hopefully, this bump in the road isn’t too major. I assume Chris Pratt will keep us appraised though. He’s always been one to keep fans updated on social media. In the last month, he’s posted about The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s one-year anniversary , his trip to UFC 300, and he got into a funny interaction with Tony Hawk and The Property Brothers over Garfield , and that’s not even all of it. He’s incredibly active on IG, and I presume we’ll know more about how this injury will impact him and his movie not long after he has a better picture of what’s going on.

At the moment, Mercy is slated to premiere in August 2025, it’s unknown if this injury will impact the production, but we’ll be sure to let you know if it does. The film is being directed by Night Watch’s Timur Bekmambetov and stars action vets Pratt and Ferguson. Overall, all three are well-versed in the world of action, and they likely know how to deal with an injury like this.

As we learn more about Chris Pratt’s ankle injury and how it will impact Mercy, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you'll be able to hear the actor in his next movie, Garfield, when it hits theaters on May 24.