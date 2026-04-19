Someone Found A Video Of Tom Holland Impressing Zendaya With… Ballet, And The Comments Are Sending Me

Fans are still waiting for answers regarding wither engaged couple are Tom Holland and Zendaya are truly married. All the while, it's hard not to reflect on the earlier days of this romance, which began when the pair apparently started dating in 2017 after working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Speaking of 2017, someone found a video from that year, and it shows Holland using his ballet skills to impress Zendaya (and I’m loving the fan comments).

Before Holland and Zendaya's relationship was confirmed by photos of a car make-out session in 2021, the two appeared together in some viral videos with friends. To that point, Reddit user @mcfw31 found and shared a throwback video of the Cherry actor showing off his very impressive ballet dancing in the company of his Spider-Man co-star. Check it out:

Talk about some fancy footwork! Not only was apparently Zendaya impressed by Tom Holland’s impeccable ballet skills, but Redditors were as well. @Ponchorello7 commented on clip, and the sentiment they shared is probably what many were thinking:

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Well it looks like it worked, lol.

I have to agree with that comment! This clip represents a small, but, funny footnote in Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline, and I love seeing the early days of this budding relationship. It also completely tracks that the Greatest Showman star would appreciate her partner's musicality, as she even once did a hilarious impression of him singing in Billy Elliot (which he participated in as a young boy). As for reactions to the clip, @Both_Secretary_215 also made a humorously sweet observation:

It’s the way he looks at her for her approval 😍

If that little tidbit isn't adorable, than I don't know what is. Honestly, I don't think Holland had any reason to be nervous. A fun fact about Holland is that he has two years of formal ballet training under his belt, and that's why he was able to nail those outstanding twirls with ease. Based on their comment, @Disatrous_Animal_34 was also impressed by Holland's moves and thought he was more than "trying" to impress a lady:

He wasn't trying, he succeeded as far as one can.

When thinking about the fact that Holland "succeeded," it's also funny to consider that producer Amy Pascal once warned the two co-stars against dating to avoid breakup patterns set by previous Spider-Man co-stars. However, per an insider, the duo’s relationship is “rock solid” due to their families being all in and that they started as “besties.” It'd also argue that the couple's attempts to keep things private also help. @heymissgroupie also said this about the video:

Hot girls love their men with whimsy.

I don't disagree with that notion at all! In fact, that ties in perfectly with a comment made by fellow Redditor Chewbubbles:

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This was his appetizer course. Under my Umbrella was the main dish.

That comment is, of course, a reference to Tom Holland's viral performance of Rihanna's "Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle, which is downright perfect. Holland does indeed have a bit of a skip in his step, and I love it. And, regardless of whether or not his dance moves helped attract Zendaya to him, I'm just happy the two are still together.

See Tom Holland and Zendaya share the screen again when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st, and the two will also appear in The Odyssey, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on July 17th.