See Tom Holland Get Surprised With A Sweet Message From His Childhood Dancing Instructor After Landing The Role Of Fred Astaire

Actor Tom Holland is a bonafide megastar at this point. After debuting as the MCU’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War , he’s been working non-stop on a variety of exciting film projects. He’s currently on a break from web slinging, and recently picked up a gig playing Fred Astaire in a developing biopic. Check out Holland getting surprised with a sweet message from his childhood dancing instructor after taking on his next choreography-heavy role.

While Tom Holland’s dancing skills are best known to the public from the viral video of him performing “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle , he’s got his roots in dance and gymnastics. Holland famously played the title role in Billy Elliot on the West End as a kid, and now he’ll once again lean on those skills to play Fred Astaire. The BBC One Show recently re-posted a clip of the actor getting an encouraging message from his old dance teacher, check it out below:

I mean, how sweet is that? Clearly Tom Holland was touched at this message from his former dance teacher, and was totally caught off guard in the process. And given how much she influenced him and helped him get his early break in the entertainment industry, it’s understandable why he has such an emotional reaction. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

This clip of Tom Holland on BBC One actually originated a few months ago, as he and Mark Wahlberg were promoting their action movie Uncharted . That’s when a clip of Lynn Page was shown, who was the Cherry actor’s dance instructor when he was still a kid. He credits her with helping him land his star-making role in Billy Elliot. And smart money says Page is going to be delighted to see Holland once again leaning on his dance background to play Fred Astaire. Now the question is: when exactly will that project finally start filming?

Tom Holland confirmed his upcoming role as Fred Astaire back in December of 2021, in the midst of Spider-Man: No Way Home press. The project was expected to once again pair him with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, but not much more information has come from the developing flick. Still, it seems like a perfect showcase for Holland’s talents.

While Tom Holland hasn’t cut a rug on the big screen, his physicality and gymnastic ability has been shown throughout the Spider-Man franchise, as well as other action-heavy projects like Uncharted and Chaos Walking. And given how that viral clip of Holland dancing to “Umbrella” goes viral every few months, smart money says a Fred Astaire biopic will turn a few heads.