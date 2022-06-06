Top Gun: Maverick's Box Office Numbers Mark Another Tom Cruise Record No One's Really Even Talking About Yet

Top Gun: Maverick has been breaking records left and right ever since it opened on May 27th. It became the best opening weekend preview in the history of Paramount as people couldn’t wait to see the return of Tom Cruise flying into the skies again. While we know that Top Gun: Maverick has been the biggest box office hit of Tom Cruise’s, what other box office record has been broken for the Mission: Impossible actor? Top Gun: Maverick’s box office numbers reveal another record Tom Cruise has broken that hasn’t been talked about…until now.

Tom Cruise had the best opening weekend ever as Top Gun: Maverick made $124 million in the course of a weekend. By the end of the weekend, it broke another record for being the biggest opener for a Memorial Day weekend flick at $156 million which surpassed Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’s $153 million. Here’s something you may not know- according to ScreenCrush , Top Gun: Maverick marks another number one movie at the box office for Tom Cruise in five consecutive decades ranging back to the 1980s.

In the 1980s, Tom Cruise had five box office hits with Top Gun being number one on its opening weekend of $8.2 million. In the 1990s, he had seven box office winners with Mission: Impossible breaking a record for a film opening on a Wednesday at $11.8 million. In the 2000s, Cruise had another seven box office hits with War of the Worlds being the 38th biggest opening week with $98 million and was considered Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit at the time. In the 2010s, Tom Cruise had four number one box office hits with Mission: Impossible- Fallout debuting at $61.2 million which was the best of the franchise and the second-highest box office of Tom Cruise’s career. With Top Gun: Maverick being Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie domestically , we can still say that Tom Cruise is still dominating the box office after all of these years.

Tom Cruise ranks among the highest-grossing actors of all time . Despite the controversy that has surrounded him regarding Scientology and other aspects of his personal life , he’s still capable of conquering the box office. Considering the courage he has in performing his own stunts and the level of enthusiasm he brings to every role, it’s no wonder that audiences are still lining up to see him.