Top Gun 3? Miles Teller Say He And His Buddy TC (Tom Cruise) Have Talked About It, Jokes About Future Salary Negotiations

Miles Teller and his no-joke mustache made his way towards Top Gun: Maverick as “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend “Goose” Bradshaw. This beloved sequel has been making box office records left and right, including being the highest-grossing Tom Cruise movie of all time . If there were to be a possible Top Gun 3, would Miles Teller come back as Rooster? With the soaring popularity this record-breaking sequel has achieved, the 35-year-old actor can’t help but want to return with some future salary negotiations to keep in mind.

When a film franchise does exponentially well at the box office, studios will clearly want to see its success continue. Entertainment Tonight spoke to Miles Teller when he was in South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship about whether or not he would like to come back for another Top Gun sequel.

That would be great, but that’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller have developed a real special relationship with each other after bonding on set. Being able to see the Golden Globe actor put back on the Maverick gear was a “surreal moment” for Teller, that he couldn’t help but start a Maverick chant for Cruise in response. Not to mention the jealousy he experienced from his friends who are Top Gun fans as he got the chance to work side by side with the Jerry Maguire actor. And to think this young actor almost said no to being a part of this movie! While Teller may have been afraid of the big success this movie would bring him, it looks like it’s all gonna pay off very well for him.

Another reason why Top Gun: Maverick is so special that it reached past the $1 billion mark. Miles Teller continued to joke with ET about what he and his team had to say about this news.

That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations.

The growing success of Top Gun: Maverick would definitely mean some sweet moolah would have to come into play for the Top Gun actors. After all, Tom Cruise got a staggering sum from making the hit sequel. He was paid $12.5 million upfront to make the sequel. But then, things changed once Top Gun: Maverick made it past the $1 billion mark. While we don’t know for sure how much the War of the Worlds actor made after setting this record, we can estimate he probably made around an extra $55 million on top of his salary if Paramount’s revenue ends up being around $600 million after splitting its intake with theaters. With that being said, Miles Teller has the possibility of doing very well financially for the likely third movie.