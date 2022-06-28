Ahead Of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Soaring Past The $1 Billion Mark, Soon-To-Be Box Office Competitor Chris Hemsworth Showed The Movie Some Major Love

Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick have landed a huge honor, as the massively successful legacy-quel has crossed the $1 billion mark. For the first time in Cruise’s career, the actor has soared past that modern mark of success, and it’s a time for celebration. No one knew that better than Chris Hemsworth, star of the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, as he showed major love to his soon-to-be box office competitor.

While competition is definitely going to be in the air, as Hemsworth’s latest Thor film will be opening in early July, that doesn’t mean he’s not a good sport. This is especially true when considering that Top Gun 2 was helmed by his Spiderhead director Joseph Kosinski. Congratulating both Kosinski and Cruise, Chris Hemsworth shared the following tidings on Instagram :

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Yeah, that’s the goofy Norse God we love and thunder for. Striking a silly airplane pose underneath a Top Gun: Maverick poster, Chris Hemsworth proves that he’s got the enthusiasm you need to play around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a relatable contrast to Hemsworth’s cool Thor: Love and Thunder premiere look , as the man truly can do both. Plus, as we pointed out before, the lighthearted nature the actor tends to show off from time to time always makes for some fun.

While history was made, Top Gun: Maverick failed to break into the top slot as some had predicted. It was a hell of a dogfight, as Elvis ruled this weekend’s box office by a slight margin. Baz Luhrmann’s biopic raked in an opening of $31.1 million, which barely edged out Tom Cruise’s $29.6 million showing. A small price to pay when you think about it, as the Memorial Day release has been crushing without reclaiming the top spot, giving Tom Cruise his most successful film yet.

Pandemic era box office hasn’t seen many hits as prolific as Top Gun: Maverick, so it’s naturally something to celebrate. Chris Hemsworth’s good showmanship only highlights how celebrities are just as excited to get back to the movies as we are. Should fortune smile on the man himself, maybe Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the next movies to join the $1 billion club. It’d certain make the hard effort to shoot Hemsworth’s butt even more worth the while.