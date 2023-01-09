Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Reveals He Added A Subtle Easter Egg That Calls Back To The OG Movie

Glen Powell has been on the come-up for several years now, but I think we can all agree that he’s now truly broken through, thanks to his role in Top Gun: Maverick. The 34-year-old actor crushed the role of Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin, which allowed him to lean all the way into the douchebaggery . In real life though, Powell is very respectful and adores the Tom Cruise-fronted aviation franchise. It was that level of reverence that likely encouraged the star to add a subtle Easter egg to the movie, and it perfectly calls back to the OG film.

One of the sequel’s signature scenes is the meet-up that takes place at the fictional Hard Deck bar early in the movie. It’s during this portion of the flick that Maverick’s team of Top Gun graduates become (re)acquainted with each other. The always-cocky Hangman is shown taking in activities like darts and pool during the hangout. However, it also turns out that during that fun sequence, Glen Powell paid homage to the classic ‘80s flick by punching a specific number into the jukebox that was on set:

I don't think anybody realized I did that until post-production, like, Joe [Kosinski, Maverick's director] hit me up, and he's like, 'Hey did you press 86?' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' I just did that.

The number in question refers to the year in which the original movie hit theaters: 1986. It’s a clever nod on the Hidden Figures alum’s part and, based on what he told ET, it was so low key that not even director Joseph Kosinski caught it in real time. Kudos to the star for finding a nice way to honor one of the most influential blockbusters in cinematic history.

Joining the ranks of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer is definitely an honor and, believe it or not, Glen Powell nearly lost out on the opportunity. Powell originally tried out for the role of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw , which eventually went to the stellar Miles Teller. But Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and more were impressed with Powell’s auditions and essentially carved out a brand-new role for him. The actor nearly passed up the offer, though some wise words from Cruise convinced him not to walk away. The Mission: Impossible star became something of a mentor to his younger co-star, even advising him when it came to taking on Maverick and the drama film Devotion .

Thanks to his turn in the blockbuster, Glen Powell now appears to be in a prime position within the entertainment industry. There’s no doubt that he’ll soar to new heights (no pun intended) as he continues to rake in roles. Of course, he’s going to be synonymous with Maverick for years to come. And if a third Top Gun flick does come to fruition, he may get to play his scene-stealing role again – and get an opportunity to plant another perfect Easter egg.