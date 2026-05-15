Has Andy Reid Been Invited To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding? His Answer Made Me Laugh

There’s been a lot of buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and specifically the guest list . Rumors have swirled about who they’re inviting, how they’re inviting them, and how private the ceremony could be . However, now, someone has asked a legit potential guest, Kelce’s coach, Andy Reid, if he’ll be in attendance, and his response made me laugh.

Considering the fact that Travis Kelce has spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid feels like a no-brainer addition to the guest list for his wedding. So, the coach was asked if he’d gotten an invite while on 96.5 The Fan . In response, he said:

Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going. But you keep talking about this barbecue, I might have to go get some.

I love that he’s “probably” gotten an invite. That legit made me laugh. Like, is he joking? Does he actually just assume he’s gotten one and doesn’t really know? I need answers! This reminds me of the time Graham Norton said he had to sign “so many NDAs” about this event. I couldn’t tell if he was joking, and in this case, I really don’t know if Reid is kidding or not.

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Either way, I do think his answer confirms that he’s going to Swift and Kelce’s big day.

Anyway, to get back to the conversation at hand, the host told the coach he needed to get a “brand new tuxedo” for this event. To his point, it’s been reported that Swift’s dress might be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor , and the wedding itself is expected to be a big, fancy event.

However, Reid noted that he won’t be going all out for his suit (though he will be dressed nicely), because he’s not the focus of this big day. Sweetly explaining that point, he said:

I’m not the show. I’m just gonna show up. Those guys, I’m so happy for them. When you really come down to it, it doesn’t matter how big the show is around them, they’re in love, and that’s the most important thing.

Well, that’s just the sweetest thing ever, and it’s just another example of Andy Reid being a lovely Tayvis shipper.

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From Reid’s comments about Swift’s Pop-Tarts to his feelings about why the couple’s relationship is a “beautiful thing all around,” he’s always been very supportive of the singer and football player. It’s very sweet to see, too, because the coach has been working with the tight end for well over a decade.

Overall, outside of Swift and Kelce’s immediate family, Andy Reid is one of the people I had assumed would be an automatic add to their wedding guest list. And it would seem he was. While the coach wasn’t 100% sure if he’d gotten an invite, he assumed he did, and he made it clear that he was very excited to attend the wedding.

It’s been reported for months now that the power couple will tie the knot sometime this summer. However, there’s been a ton of rumors floating around about the exact date it will happen. There’s also been lots of speculation about various other details regarding their wedding. So, overall, we still don’t know much about it.

However, we do know that Andy Reid plans to be there, and he probably won’t be buying a new tux for it.