Someone (Allegedly) Caught Taylor Swift's Leg At A Hollywood Party, And Confirmed Those Oscars Rumors

It would seem that as the 2026 Oscar winners and nominees celebrated their films, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were too. Between photos of the pop star allegedly walking into a party and claims from inside sources, it’s been reported that the power couple was in LA during the weekend of the Academy Awards.

As the little gold men were awarded, we talked about all sorts of fashion moments from Kevin O’Leary’s chain to Wunmi Mosaku’s sparkly gown . Then, it was time for the after parties, where we got to see Megan Fox’s black lingerie-inspired party fit and so many more noteworthy ensembles. Now Taylor Swift…and her leg...have entered the Academy Awards chat.

On Oscar Sunday, it was reported by Deux Moi that Taylor Swift discreetly went to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s after-party at the Chateau Marmont. With that claim came two photos of someone being hidden by black umbrellas. While you can’t see the person’s face, you can see the bottom of their gold dress and their red-bottomed heels. Apparently, that is the “Fate of Ophelia” singer’s leg.

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(Image credit: New Heights Podcast)

Now, obviously, this could be someone else. That’s entirely possible. However, Swift and Kelce famously keep their relationship out of the public eye . Plus, we know the pop star (and many famous folks) will use umbrellas to hide themselves from paparazzi when they’re on the move. So, it seems possible that this leg is Taylor Swift’s.

It’s also been alleged that Swift and Kelce were at various Oscars afterparties on Sunday. Per Page Six , the couple kept their attendance at these parties on the down low. The outlet also claimed that people saw them spending time at Madonna and Guy Oseary’s party. Notably, the singer and football player did go to that party in 2024. Therefore, it’s not far-fetched to believe that they also attended this bash (and maybe others) this year, too.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Also, the “Opalite” singer is friendly with both Madonna and Beyoncé (I mean, Swift and Beyoncé supported each other’s concert films very publicly a few years ago). So, while we don’t know whose leg that is in the photo, technically, again, it’s not unrealistic to believe it’s Taylor Swift.

Overall, we really haven’t seen much of Swift in recent months. Last year was a big one for her, as she and Travis Kelce got engaged , she bought her music back, she dropped The Life of a Showgirl, and she released her Eras Tour documentary. So far, she hasn’t been seen much in 2026, though she did release the "Opalite" music video. However, her fiancé has mentioned her here and there in interviews and on his podcast.

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Now, we seem to have a small update about what the “Fortnight” singer has been up to, thanks to a couple of photos of a leg and some insiders sharing updates. If they were indeed at these parties, I hope she and Kelce had a blast celebrating the big winners – like One Battle After Another and Sinners – with their famous friends, and maybe one day we’ll get confirmation that they were actually there.