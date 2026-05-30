Keke Palmer Is Down For A True Jackson, VP Revival, And I Love Her Take On What The Character’s Been Up To

In the age of reboots and revivals, you never know what fan-favorite classic will be next to get the treatment. Of course, it doesn’t always work out because some shows are better off being left alone, but sometimes it’s fun seeing what characters are up to years later. Nickelodeon has done a few reboots and revivals, including one for iCarly, and Keke Palmer is down for a True Jackson, VP revival. And I love her take on what the fashionista’s been up to.

Before taking over the world with her memorable memes and movie roles, Palmer was a child star. One of her roles was on the beloved Nickelodeon show, True Jackson, VP, as the titular teenager who lands a job as the Vice President of a major fashion company’s youth apparel. True Jackson ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011, and since it’s been 15 years, Palmer told Parade she’d want to do a revival of some type and doesn’t mind revisiting her childhood:

Oh yeah. I’m one of those people that started acting as a kid that really still loves my kid work. Not everything I can revisit because maybe there’s not a story there—but in terms of looking back, I have no shame.

As someone who grew up watching True Jackson, VP, I would love it if the show came back, even if it was briefly. It would definitely be fun to see where True and everyone else are now, especially since the series ended with True taking on the position of President of Mad Style after her boss retired to become a stay-at-home dad. There is a lot that the show could focus on, and Palmer certainly has some fun ideas that I would love to see:

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She’s probably the head of Mad Style. She is curating spaces, and she’s being just the boss like she really became. She understands what she gave up in her years of being focused as a career woman and building this legacy for herself, so she’s now dealing with having to go back and understand the spaces in which she was not cultivating—whether that’s love or friendships or just things that started to run when you’re out there chasing your dream and being ambitious. She’s going to revisit that part of herself that she kept deferring.

Considering there are plenty of former child actors who would rather not revisit their pasts, it’s sweet to see that True Jackson still means a lot to Palmer, even as her career continues to grow. She most recently starred in Peacock’s new hit series The ‘Burbs and the crime comedy I Love Boosters, but it seems like she’d be on board to return to her roots.

Overall, the 32-year-old Emmy winner has been in the business for most of her life and is one of many child actors who have made a triumphant comeback. Aside from True Jackson, back in the day, she was also known for the Disney Channel Original Movie Jump In! with Corbin Bleu and, of course, Akeelah and the Bee. No matter how many roles she takes on, she will always be known for the classics, which she doesn’t seem to mind. She even met an Akeelah and the Bee fan at a strip club once, so fans are definitely everywhere.

Whether or not a True Jackson revival will ever happen is unknown, but with Palmer’s ideas, who knows what could happen? If anything, just hearing what she thinks True is up to after all this time and her interest in returning makes for a great alternative. If iCarly can make a comeback, why can’t True Jackson? For now, fans will just have to settle with streaming the series with a Paramount+ subscription.