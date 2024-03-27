Twilight’s Kristen Stewart On Why She’d Dump Edward Cullen ‘Immediately’

Every few years a Young Adult franchise becomes a bonafide sensation, on both the page and movies. The Twilight Saga is definitely in that category, with the films making household names out of Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart. The latter actress has had a few years of separation from Bella, and recently explained why she'd dump Edward Cullen "immediately." Let's break it all down.

Stewart got insane fame from Twilight, and spent years playing Bella Swan in the franchise (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). In addition to dealing with paparazzi, she was also grappling with her character's decisions in the films. While appearing on the podcast Not Skinny Not Fat, she spoke about her character's desperation to be with Edward, offering:

Yeah, but, he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself. I would've broken up with him immediately. I mean if I was like, 'Hey, I want to try that,' and he was like, 'No, this is just for me,' I would be like, 'Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you.'

Points were made. While Edward Claimed he was trying to save Bella from the realities of being a vampire, he was also being super controlling in his attempts. And as such, K. Stew would have totally broken up with the undead heartthrob. Can you blame her?

Stewart's comments help to peel back the curtain on her process playing Bella, and true feelings about her relationship with Edward. Of course, this likely won't stop hardcore Twilight fans from shipping the pair for the foreseeable future.

There's plenty to debate about the Bella/Edward relationship throughout Twilight, so I don't blame Kristen Stewart for her latest comments. Especially since she actually had to play the lead role and say her lines over and over again for four movies. I trust her opinion.

Despite the years that have passed since Breaking Dawn – Part 2's ending hit theaters, the Twilight franchise has remained part of the pop culture landscape. Writer Stephenie Meyer kept things going with the Midnight Sun book, which told the story of the first Twilight but from the perspective of Edward.

Kristen Stewart has stayed wildly busy since ending her tenure in Twilight, with a mixture of major studio and indie roles. She recently got her first Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer. Still, there are plenty of fans out there who will always associate her with her tenure playing Bella Swan in the Twilight movies.

Stewart's new movie Love Lies Bleeding is in theaters now, and you can re-watch her work on Twilight by streaming on Hulu. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates.