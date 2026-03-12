Tyler The Creator (Amusingly) Dropped Truth Bombs About ‘MotherF– -er Josh Safdie’ Ruining His Sleep On Marty Supreme

We all know how important it is to get a good night’s sleep. Any doctor will tell you that rest is key to a healthy lifestyle. That said, most people don’t get enough sleep. Some celebrities never seem to sleep at all. Tyler the Creator is not one of those people, at least not most of the time. When he’s making a movie with Josh Safdie, however, all bets are off.

In a behind-the-scenes clip posted on Twitter, Tyler the Creator, who made his feature film debut in the Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, reveals that his sleep schedule was absolutely destroyed during production. The man usually goes to sleep quite early, but filming had him up until dawn. He said…

I go to sleep at 9PM, bro. This motherfucker Josh Safdie has us out here at fucking 6AM talking about ‘Alright y'all! See y'all tomorrow!’ Bitch, it is tomorrow already.

One gets the distinct impression that while Tyler the Creator isn't angry about the situation, he is absolutely serious about his sleep. Considering this was his first movie, it makes one wonder how excited he'll be to do it all again.

Article continues below

I really hope that when director Josh Safdie said “tomorrow,” he was giving everybody at least 24 hours to rest after a shoot that took all night, and wasn’t expecting them to come back the same day. Either way, I’m not sure I would have felt better even after a full day. As somebody who gets up early every morning and thus tries to go to bed fairly close to 9PM as well, I can attest that when I am up late, it absolutely kills me. I certainly can’t imagine being awake all night and watching the sun come up. I feel Tyler the Creator’s pain here.

Making movies is sometimes as glamorous as it appears, but there are certainly elements of it that would be no fun for anybody, and that frequently includes the shooting schedule. Sometimes shooting late at night or even into the early hours of the morning happens, either because it’s required to get a certain amount of light (or lack thereof) or because shots are so complex they simply take a long time to complete.

Being awake until 6AM would probably be difficult for most people, even if you’re a night owl. However, for somebody like Tyler the Creator, who normally goes to sleep at 9, staying up until 6AM is going to be rough. It’s unclear whether Tyler gets a lot of sleep every night, but even if he wakes up at 5AM most mornings, he’s still getting a full eight hours. Working until 6AM means he’s likely working through the entire time he would otherwise be sleeping.

Perhaps this Sunday it will all be worth it. Marty Supreme is up for several Oscars, and while Tyler the Creator isn’t in the running personally, I imagine that if the movie wins, he’ll feel like he was part of something special. The movie is up for the brand new Best casting award, which would technically include his own casting if it wins. That’s worth a little lost sleep, right?