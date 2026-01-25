Robert Pattinson Has Been Getting A Lot Of Big Gigs Lately. But I’m Most Shook About How He’s Landed Dune And More

Some people might have lost track of Robert Pattinson since he gained monumental fame as Twilight's Edward, but the Mickey 17 actor has steadily kept busy. Now, he is learning the true meaning of the word. Remember a couple years ago when Jonathan Bailey was doing four different projects all at the same time? Well, R-Patz said hold my Dior Parfum, I’m going to do 5 major films in a year. While that’s an impressive feat, I’m more shook to hear how he landed these big gigs.

I think we can officially say we are amidst a Robert Pattinson Renaissance. After releasing Die My Love to finish off 2025, Pattinson has numerous big name projects scheduled for release on the 2026 movie schedule, including Dune: Part Three, The Drama and Christopher Nolan's star-studded adaptation The Odyssey. Oh, and let’s not forget he’s about to start filming The Batman Part II, which is now scheduled to release in October 2027. The High Life actor broke down his wild filming schedule for GQ, but the craziest part is how he nabbed these roles:

It’s just always different. I mean, with Chris [Nolan], he basically said, ‘I’m doing The Odyssey.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. I want to do it.’ And then Denis [Villeneuve] was like, ‘Do you want to do Dune?’ And I went, ‘Yeah.’ And then other things, I guess with all of these jobs, it’s luckily…. I hardly ever want to do anything, even though I seem to be doing quite a lot, but Die My Love came because I was talking to Jen [Lawrence], who I knew a little bit, but not that well, and we were talking about something else. And she’s like, 'Oh, by the way, I’m doing this Lynne Ramsay movie. Do you want to be in that with me?' I’m like, ‘Yeah, what are you talking about?’

The fact that he just stumbled upon that hauntingly stunning film with Jennifer Lawrence is staggering. Robert Pattinson, I didn’t realize you had game like that, respect. After recently re-watching The Batman and Die My Love, I’ll admit I’m quite impressed with Pattinson's range. It’s not hard to believe he is heavily recruited by his peers, but to have it happen so casually is what blows my mind. I guess it really is about who you know in Hollywood.

These opportunities really do seem to just fall into Pattinson’s lap, though. Take for instance his cameo in Marty Supreme. Though he never appears on camera, The King actor supplied his British accent as the faceless umpire during the scene at the British Open semifinals. A friend of the Safdies since working with them on the 2017 indie crime thriller Good Time, Pattinson happened to be stopping by the set that day, just to say hi.

Upon further thought, it’s pretty funny that Pattinson just blindly accepts these offers. I’m not sure the Devil All The Time actor realized what he was signing up for, at least that's the feeling I get from hearing his comments:

And then The Drama came and there was a difficulty [with the scheduling] and I almost couldn’t do it; I was going to have to pick between the two of them. And the scheduling worked out, and the day I finished Die My Love, I went straight to do The Drama. It started the next day and it’s insanely different from Die My Love. And then finished that, started another movie basically the day I finished that.

Now, imagine raising a toddler on top of all that. Pattinson's Die My Love co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, says he’s a great dad and revealed he was flying back and forth from set to spend time with his fiancee Suki Waterhouse and their baby girl on the weekends. That’s very sweet, but I hope the actor is getting some good rest in between. He may feel Gen Z, but he’s not actually an eternal 17-year-old like his well-known Twilight character, and burn out is real.

However, I totally get trying to do the most while you are still young, and 2026 really is a huge year for him. I’m excited to see him and Zendaya debut as a new acting duo, considering she shares 3 of his major projects this year. The Drama will be the first to release, depicting Pattinson and Zendaya as an engaged couple whose relationship is put to the test when their wedding plans go awry. Based on the first Drama trailer alone, this movie definitely has the potential to be one of Robert Pattinson’s best films, so be sure to catch it when it hits theaters on April 3rd.