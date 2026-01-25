Mark Wahlberg Is Part Of The 4AM Club, But The Rock, Jennifer Lopez And More Celebs Also Have Crazy Workout Schedules

Some people are early birds and others are night owls, but there’s a fair faction of celebrities that are early birds to an extreme. Well, at least when it comes to working out. Mark Wahlberg’s been open about his 4AM workout club over the last couple of years, but digging around, it turns out he’s not the only celebrity with a crazy fitness schedule.

Wahlberg’s social media in particular is peppered with 4AM workout club posts. He’s called it a “lifestyle” many times, and has addressed the workout starts at 4 – which usually means he’s up closer to 2:30 a.m, and has confirmed he is not full of hot air when it comes to these daily starting times.

Getting up early and getting in his workout before 6 a.m. means the The Family Plan star has time to get in golf in Las Vegas before it gets too hot. Then he spends the afternoons working and spending time with his family. Obviously, his routine must change when he’s working on a movie set, but doubtless, there’s often still time for those early morning fitness sessions.

Wahlberg has been honest that Mondays (which seem to be leg day) are “ the worst ,” but he shares his 4AM persistence often, and is a great follow on Instagram if that’s a routine you’re looking to get into yourself. He's been doing this for years; in fact, I once watched him push James Corden through a 4AMer when he was still a late night host like seven years ago, so this doesn't seem to be a routine he'll be ending anytime soon.

Jennifer Lopez And Dwayne Johnson Are Other Examples Of Extreme Early Birds In Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez is another early bird at the gym. Whether she’s doing strength training or even oddball training for movies, like when she learned pole dancing for Hustlers , she’s not wasting time later in the day training. She’s up and at them, as she revealed to US Weekly a couple of years ago, and she likes to break a sweat “first thing,” with some outlets citing this at 5 or 6 AM, and one celebrity insider noting she’s up at 4 a.m. , like Wahlberg. Her celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson also opened up about her work ethic, and it sounds like she has a good attitude in the gym, despite the early hours.

Working out with her, it’s kind of remarkable because she is so hardworking and she has such a good attitude. She’s got great energy. She’s positive and giving. She’s just an awesome woman.

Other A-listers also have insanely early workout schedules, like The Rock, who reportedly kicks his day off with a cardio session before doing a separate lifting workout. He’s showed off Stories posts in the past with alarms going off at times as early as 4:09 AM, though some outlets report he can get up as early as 3:30, similar to Wahlberg.

Speaking of The Rock and Mark Wahlberg, a couple of years ago the 4 a.m. workout aficionado told the world he can do more pullups than Johnson . I don’t know if that’s held true as they’ve both aged, but I’d love to see a pullup challenge between the two of them. That wouldn’t happen early in the day for Johnson, though. He typically starts the day with cardio, then gets into lifting weights in the afternoon, with his trainer noting the “right weight” and “intensity” is key to the actor’s success.

Kim Kardashian Gets Up Pretty Early, Too

Which brings me to one more celebrity who likes to get up early: Kim Kardashian. What I like about Kim is that she has work ethic, but she’s a little less crazy about it than some of these a-listers. The reality star reportedly mixes it up with weights, pilates, and a “little bit of cardio,” as she told Vogue earlier this year, also confirming the early AM was her time to get it done.

In the reality star's case, she gets up, throws her workout clothing on, but then often takes her kids to school before she hits the gym.

In the morning. I just can turn on the music, and get it done. I am the kind of annoying workout person where I check my phone throughout the workout, though, and respond to people. I’m sure that really frustrates my trainer.