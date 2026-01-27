‘Has This Been Properly Done?’ That Time Timothée Chalamet Feared He’d Be Electrocuted While Naked When Filming Marty Supreme’s Wild Bathtub Scene

Thinking back on the very well-reviewed movie Marty Supreme , there are plenty of moments that make me wonder: “How did they film that safely?” However, the scene that really stands out when I think about that question has to be the one involving the bathtub. Now, Timothée Chalamet has opened up about shooting said crazy sequence while naked and wondering if it’d lead to him getting electrocuted.

The week before Timothée Chalamet received his 2026 Oscar nomination for his performance in Marty Supreme, he sat down with Robert Downey Jr. to talk about the movie. Via People , RDJ specifically complimented the sequence involving a nude Marty and a hotel bathtub falling through the floor and onto a man and his dog. This led to the Little Women star explaining what he was thinking about while they filmed that action-packed scene. He said:

I remember reading that thinking, 'Man, with any other project that might be the thing, what is this?' I also think those are the things that excite [Safdie] the most in filming. And then I'm there naked with the appropriate ... I don't know. I only know the dirty way of saying it, the c--k sock. I don't know how else to say it.

He was indeed naked during this intense scene, and it was quite the spectacle to see Chalamet and a bathtub fall through the floor and onto a man and his dog (the dog was fine). It was so intense, in fact, that one chaotic Letterboxd review about Marty Supreme cited the scene as their “breaking point.”

It turns out, it was intense and precarious to film too, as the Dune star explained the thoughts he was having as he sat in the water-filled tub and looked up at the lights above him:

Josh was so excitable that day and loving it. And we're in the bathtub. It's practical. There's water. And I look up and there's lights that are hanging off our rig basically. I pulled Josh aside. I was like, 'Man, has this been properly done? It's not going to collapse in the water? It's not how I want to go out.'

Yeah, death by electrocution would not be good at all. However, thank goodness Timothée Chalamet lived to tell this tale, and can now look back on it as a wild moment from making Marty Supreme.

Overall, this story highlights the intensity of this movie as well as Chalamet’s commitment to playing Marty Mauser. Critics’ reactions to Marty Supreme included a lot of praise for the actor’s performance in the “exhilarating” movie, and this story spotlights the full send mentality he and director Josh Safdie seemed to have while making it.

While there was a lot of talk about Chalamet’s sex scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow , this bathtub sequence has become a moment that there’s been a lot of chatter about, too. I know that after I saw the movie, it was the scene that really stuck with me, and I vividly remember feeling very tense as the bathtub fell and a lot of yelling and screaming ensued.

