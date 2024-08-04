Tyrese Gibson’s Comments On Fast 11’s Direction Have Me Excited, But His Production Update Has Me Worried

Following the explosive events of 2023’s Fast X, fans of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise are likely awaiting its next installment, which is also set to be its final chapter. So far, updates on the upcoming film have been few and far between, as many are still trying to assess just what lies at the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his family. Pundits have looked to the cast in the hopes of getting answers, and Tyrese Gibson is now the latest star to share thoughts. His sentiments on the film’s direction do have me excited, though I am somewhat worried by his production update.

Given the fact that Tyrese Gibson is currently promoting his latest movie, 1992, it was probably inevitable that he’d be asked about the Fast & Furious films (which we’ve chronicled) . While speaking with Josh Horowitz of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast (which is shared on YouTube ), Gibson was asked about the rumors regarding the approach to Fast 11. It’s been said that the film will be moving away from the larger-than-life storylines and set pieces that have populated more recent installments. Gibson, who’s played Roman Pearce since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, shared a response that honestly makes me happy:

They’re taking it back to the streets, taking it back to the basics, which the fans deserve.

I’m pleased to hear that the FF producers and likely the franchise’s lead star, Vin Diesel, are seeking to return to the series’ street-racing roots for the final installment. From a narrative standpoint, it makes sense, especially since such an approach would bring the high-octane saga full circle. And, like so many people, I have become somewhat disillusioned with some of the theatrics presented in some of the more recent Fast & Furious films. Yes, CinemaBlend’s Fast X review was positive and reactions from some other critics were as well. However, there were plenty of pundits who chastised the flick for its overstuffed nature.

As relieved as I am to hear Tyrese Gibson’s thoughts on that matter, another update he shared is somewhat more concerning. During the interview with Josh Horowitz, he went on to discuss what he knows about the movie thus far. And I’m a bit uneasy:

I haven’t read a script yet. I’ve talked to the director, I’m constantly in touch with Vin Diesel. And they do really well at keeping this franchise afloat and the moment that I get the call, I’m going to show up and try and do my job and hope that they’re still happy with what I bring to the table.

This past May, it was reported that Fast 11 would be released in 2026 after being removed from the 2025 movie schedule . I suppose this all tracks with the fact that Tyrese Gibson has apparently yet to receive a script. Yet a little part of me can’t help but be discouraged, because the notion of the film not coming out until the year after next feels even more real. At the very least, one would think that Gibson would at least know the gist of the story at this point, though I guess the powers that be are keeping that script under lock and key for now. Of course, there’s also always the possibility that the production schedule changes again, which is a disheartening notion.

What’s also concerning is that there have been some behind-the-scenes changes when it comes to the script. Vin Diesel himself confirmed a change when he shared a post to social media in June. At the time, he confirmed that screenwriter Zach Dean (who has a story credit on Fast X) would be penning the screenplay for the next movie. That came a while after reports that scribes Orien Uziel and Christina Hodson would take on writing duties. I may be overthinking, but I can’t help but wonder if in addition to the delay, this movie is receiving a page-one rewrite. Creative overhauls can definitely have mixed results, and one can only hope that if that’s the case here, it’ll work out favorably.

But, again, I could just be overthinking all of this, and Fast 11’s development is actually going smoothly. If anything, though, fans should be comforted by the fact that the creative team is “taking it back to the streets,” and I’m sure that Tyrese Gibson’s services will be enlisted once more. While you wait for that final film to arrive, stream the Fast & Furious movies now via various platforms, and look over the 2024 movie schedule for info on upcoming releases. You can also see Gibson in 1992, which hits theaters on August 30.