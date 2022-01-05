Uncharted: Watch Tom Holland Get Pulled Out Of A Plane In New Extended Clip

In the last few weeks, the movie world has been stunned by the success of Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new blockbuster had one of the biggest opening weekends of all time in December, and critics and audiences alike have raved about its quality and ambition. Hopefully that exciting energy will continue in 2022 with titles like Ruben Fleisher's Uncharted (also starring Tom Holland) – and the fun, brand new extended clip featured above suggests there's good reason to keep fingers crossed.

Nathan Drake, the character played by Tom Holland in the new video game adaptation, isn't like Peter Parker – in that he doesn't have any superpowers – but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have some cool moves. In this clip he is featured in a mid-air showdown on a plane, and he does some pretty neat gymnastics both to avoid cargo that is flying around and the group of villains who are trying to kill him.

Of course, the fact that he's not a superhero means that Nathan Drake is in serious trouble at the end of the clip – hit by a car and tumbling out of control toward Earth. How will he survive? You'll have to wait until next month to find out.

Uncharted is a project that has had a whole lot of ups and downs since it was first announced – which fans will recollect was all the way back in 2009. In the decade-plus the would-be blockbuster has had multiple directors attached, including David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight, but only now is it finally getting set to arrive in a theater near you.

The film finally moved into production in 2020, though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the release date to still shift multiple times. Hopefully it isn't making any plans to move now, because Uncharted is only about a month-and-a-half away from wide release.

In addition to Tom Holland, the new movie also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas, and Tati Gabrielle – who plays the principal antagonist in the Uncharted clip above. The film is an origin story of sorts, serving as a prequel to the long line of video games, and it chronicles how Nathan Drake became the skilled adventurer whom gamers have adored for many, many years.

Uncharted will be playing exclusively in theaters – including IMAX 3D, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema and 4DX cinemas – on February 18. To get a glimpse of everything that we know is headed to the big screen and streaming between now and the end of December, head on over to our 2022 Movie Release Calendar.