Val Kilmer Celebrated Tombstone’s 30th Anniversary With Some Awesome BTS Throwbacks
He's still my huckleberry.
Val Kilmer's portrayal of Doc Holliday in one of the most iconic '90s films, Tombstone, left an indelible mark on pop culture. His performance as one of the era's standout supporting characters is so beloved that it's nearly inconceivable to envision anyone else in the role. For a fascinating glimpse into what might have been, compare Kilmer's take with Dennis Quaid's portrayal of the same character in the competing film with a similar plot, Wyatt Earp. As the classic western marks its 30th anniversary, fans were treated to a delightful behind-the-scenes throwback, courtesy of Kilmer's social media.
The 63-year-old Top Gun veteran took to Instagram this week, posting videos captured behind the scenes of the 1993 Western film that hit theaters three decades ago on Christmas Day. These clips, which you can see for yourself below, offer a unique glimpse into the actor's interactions with the now-72-year-old Kurt Russell and other cast members, both on set and in their trailers. All in all, these tidbits provide fans with a nostalgic peek into the making of the film:
Kate Hudson, who happens to be the Escape from L.A. star's adoptive daughter, joined the conversation with a comment expressing her delight at witnessing throwback footage. She commented:
There's so much that can be said about Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell teaming up to bring the iconic figures of Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp to life in Tombstone, a gritty exploration of the 19th-century Old West that helped define 1993. Kilmer’s magnetic portrayal of Holliday didn’t just captivate audiences; it also snagged him two well-deserved nominations at the 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards.
The Batman Forever star hasn’t shied away from sharing behind-the-scenes facts about Tombstone and his personal experience from the set of the Western. In 2017, he took to his blog to laud Kurt Russell for being the linchpin of the film’s triumph, especially navigating the storm when the directorial reins changed mid-production, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The Kiss Kiss Bang Bang alum went as far as telling the trade:
Fortunately for us, Kurt Russell's commitment wasn't in vain, and fans were treated to one of the finest Westerns ever made. The 30th-anniversary flashback serves as a poignant reminder of the movie's enduring legacy and the profound impact it, along with its stellar cast, has left on the cinematic landscape.
Val Kilmer returned to the silver screen with a cameo alongside Tom Cruise, reprising his iconic character, Tom "Iceman" Kazinsky in last year's Top Gun: Maverick — a must-watch available with a Paramount+ subscription. But if you're in the mood to relive Kilmer's stint as Doc and the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Tombstone is ready to stream with a Hulu subscription. So, whether you're into high-flying jet action or Old West showdowns, there's something for everyone regarding the best Kilmer movie offerings.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
