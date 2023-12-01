Vin Diesel Went Deep Down Memory Lane On The 10-year Anniversary Of Paul Walker’s Death, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About The Lesson That’s Stuck With Him
"It's been a long day without you, my friend And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again."
As the Fast & Furious franchise speeds ahead, gearing up for an upcoming Fast 11 movie, the absence of Paul Walker, the beloved original lead, still tugs at the hearts of countless fans. Walker's untimely passing in a 2013 car crash not only left a lasting mark on the action movie franchise but also carved a void in the hearts of those who held him dear. In the aftermath of this tragedy, grief reverberated through both his family and fans. As we cross the ten-year mark since his passing, Vin Diesel has taken to social media to share more than just memories. In a recent post, the XxX actor pays homage to his friend and imparts a poignant lesson he learned from his longtime co-star.
Family lies at the heart of Universal's blockbuster film franchise, where Dominic Toretto places a premium on the bond with his loved ones. This family-oriented spirit isn't confined to on-screen but extends organically to the cast. In a reflective Instagram post, Vin opened up about his friend's life and a valuable lesson he picked up from him—putting down the phone and embracing the simplicity of existence, a practice the late Running Scared star was well-known for. Diesel fondly recalled:
The Pitch Black actor continued by delving into the shared mourning journey that those who experienced the loss of Walker firsthand have dealt with. He continued:
The post was accompanied by a photograph of the late Timeline star holding Vin Diesel’s daughter, presumably on set. A cherished moment, the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor continued in the heartfelt post:
The Bloodshot star's poignant post, visible below, opens a heartfelt window into the enduring bond between the two actors and the profound impact of Paul's wisdom on Vin Diesel's life. Despite the emotional Furious 7 ending sequence, where fans and co-stars bid farewell to the late actor, it is evident that he continues to hold a significant place in the lives of those who loved him, including his co-stars.
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)
A photo posted by on
There has been speculation following comments made by Vin Diesel, hinting at the possibility of a proper send-off for Walker and his character Brian O'Conner in the forthcoming and possibly final movie. Whether this means Walker’s brothers will stand in for him as they did in Furious 7 remains uncertain. Regardless of the outcome, I’m sure it will be as emotional as the last time we said goodbye.
A lot hasn’t been revealed about Fast & Furious 11, but expect additional details to surface in the months leading up to its 2025 debut. Meanwhile, now is a great time to revisit the Fast & Furious movies streaming or to consult our 2023 movie schedule for the latest updates on this summer’s major blockbusters.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley